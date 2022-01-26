100%of this Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Emerald Holding, Inc.'s (NYSE:EEX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Emerald Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Information Officer, William Charles, for US$99k worth of shares, at about US$4.73 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$3.32). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was William Charles.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:EEX Insider Trading Volume January 26th 2022

I will like Emerald Holding better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Emerald Holding Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Emerald Holding. In total, Chief Information Officer William Charles dumped US$99k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Emerald Holding

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.8m worth of Emerald Holding stock, about 0.8% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Emerald Holding Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Emerald Holding has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course Emerald Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

