$100,000 Bitcoin Price Is Just The Beginning

Wow, we finally hit $100,000 bitcoin. What a time to be alive! A cypherpunk experiment started as magic internet money is now the 7th largest asset globally, surpassing a $2 trillion market cap. But make no mistake — we're just getting started. 2025 will be the year of Bitcoin. $100K feels like the mere beginning.

This is my 3rd Bitcoin bull market after entering in 2016. From experience, the party is still early. Here's why I think $100K Bitcoin is just the tip of the iceberg:

Trump hasn't taken office yet. The next couple years, especially his first year, will likely bring very pro-Bitcoin and crypto regulations.

The US hasn't started stockpiling BTC yet. When it does, it will put every country on notice to adopt bitcoin ASAP.

Historically, the year after the halving pumps the most as supply shrinks. We're now post-2024 halving. You do the math.

More public companies are adopting bitcoin treasuries. This trend will accelerate exponentially in 2025.

Some US states have presented legislation to hold bitcoin in reserves. More are expected to follow.

Putin is now actively talking about Bitcoin, passing pro-crypto laws in Russia and allowing national Bitcoin and crypto mining. Global adoption is brewing.

With a pro-Bitcoin US President aiming to make America the global Bitcoin capital, you better believe we're going past the moon. Game theory says other nations must compete and buy BTC or risk irrelevance.

So no, $100K isn't the ceiling. I'd be shocked if we don't surpass historical multiples this cycle, especially as nation-state adoption kicks into high gear. The show's just getting started.

Happy $100K, but remember this is only the beginning, my friends. 2025 will be Bitcoin's breakout year as it cements itself as the global reserve asset. I'm incredibly bullish — keep holding on tight for the wild ride ahead!

