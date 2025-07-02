$1,000 Invested in IVV Could Turn Into $110,000

Investing in the stock market can build life-changing wealth, regardless of your experience level or financial situation.

If you're looking for a relatively safe and straightforward investment that can help you generate wealth with next to no effort, an S&P 500 ETF is one of the best places to buy. This type of fund tracks the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), so it includes stocks from all 500 companies within the index.

While there are plenty of S&P 500 ETFs out there, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: IVV) is one of the best. Known for its rock-bottom fees and long history of success, this ETF could potentially turn a one-time investment of $1,000 into more than $110,000. Here's how.

A safe yet powerful investment

Perhaps the best perk of investing in an S&P 500 ETF is that it requires next to no effort on your part.

This ETF aims to follow the market, making it a fantastic long-term investment. All of the stocks in the fund are already chosen for you, so all you have to do is invest whatever you can afford and then sit back and watch your money grow.

S&P 500 ETFs are also incredibly likely to pull through periods of market volatility. The index itself has a decades-long track record of not only surviving recessions, crashes, and bear markets, but thriving -- experiencing positive long-term returns over time.

The key is to hold your investment for as long as possible -- ideally, decades. No matter what may happen in the coming months or years, it's extremely likely that an S&P 500 ETF will recover.

Building wealth without lifting a finger

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has earned an average rate of return of 12.47% per year over the past decade, and at that rate, $1,000 could turn into just over $110,000 after 40 years. But it's possible to earn far more with consistent contributions.

For example, say that instead of investing $1,000 at once, you contribute $100 per month. Here's approximately how much you could earn over time, depending on whether you earn 12%, 10%, or 8% average annual returns.

Number of Years Total Portfolio Value: 12% Avg. Annual Return Total Portfolio Value: 10% Avg. Annual Return Total Portfolio Value: 8% Avg. Annual Return 20 $86,000 $69,000 $55,000 25 $160,000 $118,000 $88,000 30 $290,000 $197,000 $136,000 35 $518,000 $325,000 $207,000 40 $921,000 $531,000 $311,000

Even if your investment ends up earning below-average returns, it's still possible to accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars over a couple of decades. Investing consistently is key to building substantial wealth, regardless of how much you can afford to contribute each month.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is a fantastic option for those looking to limit their risk in the stock market while still building long-term wealth. This investment requires next to no effort on your part, but with consistent contributions, you could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars over time.

