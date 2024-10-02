This $1,000 Faraday Backpack Will Protect Your Bitcoin

WHERE WE'RE SHOPPING: SLNT

If you’re like me (and you’ve been stacking Bitcoin relentlessly), you’ve probably looked for ways to improve your privacy.

I’ll admit, it’s a bit of a battle for me. As someone who had a public presence from writing their first article in Bitcoin back in 2013, I don’t have much of a choice – a lot of my personal information is out there, probably forever.

That said, little improvements go a long way (or so they say). At least, they make me feel better about the fact that I’m guarding basically all my wealth with no one to hold accountable but myself these days…



Anyway, one practical upgrade that I’ve made is to store my Bitcoin hardware devices and seed material in faraday bags, which repulse radiation and block frequencies. I’m not an expert, but I’ve been told this makes the devices harder to tamper with, and as far as additional steps, all you have to do is buy a specific storage bag.

I got my first faraday bags for free with my Casa service (a multi-sig Bitcoin security provider that assists me with my self-custody). (They give out free faraday bags from this cool producer called SLNT for people who sign up, but I’ve bought a few more since then along the way.)

That’s what turned me on to this privacy masterpiece.

I’ve been in need of a new backpack, and I have to admit, despite the $1,000 price tag, the SLNT Submersible Faraday Backpack has my attention.

SLNT Faraday Backpack (0:05)

Not only does it look pretty sleek, but apparently it can keep your laptop (and any other devices) safe in up to 100 feet of water.

As someone with a constant phobia of plane crashes, it’s tempting. Is this more than I need to protect my hardware devices in transit? Do I need to care about solar flares and EMF radiation?



Maybe not, but given we may be on the cusp of World War III, that’s another reason to skip a stack and buy this right? I mean, it’s the kind of thing I should own as a “bitcoin expert?”



I’ve asked Shinobi if he can make one out of Saran wrap, but alas, this is apparently beyond even his security acumen. Until then, I guess I’m stuck with this on my wishlist.

Because there has to be a reason for me not to buy this right?

