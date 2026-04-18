$1,000 and a Rocky Market: These 6 Cheap Stocks Are Exactly Where I'd Start

Key Points

Even in uncertain markets, everyday consumer brands like Post Holdings, Hormel Foods, and Clorox benefit from steady demand, making them resilient long-term holds when others panic.

Companies like Bath & Body Works show that cheap valuations can come with real risks, so it pays to focus on businesses with durable demand and clear execution, not just discounted stock prices.

10 stocks we like better than Clorox ›

A rocky market has a way of clarifying things. When the S&P 500 is swinging 3% in a day, the impulse is to wait, to hold cash, to watch. I understand the instinct. But volatile periods are often where the best entry points live. This opportunity isn't because everything is cheap, but because specific companies get dragged down by noise when they don't deserve to be.

With $1,000 and a long time horizon, here are six consumer goods stocks I'd look at right now. None of them are the names everybody is already writing about.

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1. Post Holdings

Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) is a cereal and convenience food company that doesn't get nearly enough attention. Its portfolio covers both branded cereals and foodservice, giving it two levers: pricing power on the branded side and contract-based stability on the foodservice side.

When consumers trade down, they tend to trade toward products like Post's, not away from them. Analysts project meaningful earnings growth over the next 12 months, and the stock trades at a valuation that doesn't fully reflect that. This robust stock is one I'd sit with patiently.

2. Utz Brands

If you haven't considered Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) as an investment, that's not surprising; it doesn't receive much coverage despite being a legitimate (and tasty!) national salty snack brand. Utz has been rationalizing its portfolio by cutting underperforming units and focusing on its highest-velocity products. Snacks are a durable consumer category, and Utz sits in a part of the market where private-label competition is constrained by brand loyalty.

3. Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) does something that most consumer goods companies can't: It offers both branded pricing power (SPAM, Applegate, Skippy) and private-label manufacturing exposure. When consumers trade down, Hormel captures some of that movement within its own portfolio rather than losing it to a competitor.

It's also a Dividend King -- 60 consecutive years of dividend increases. A Dividend King is a company that's grown its dividend payment for at least 50 consecutive years. Many Dividend Kings have delivered long-term wealth gains, but not all continue to deliver total returns above average for shareholders. For a $1,000 investment in a rocky market, owning a piece of a company that has raised its dividend through recessions, trade wars, and pandemics is genuinely steadying.

4. Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) is cheaper than it's been in years. Morningstar estimates it's trading at more than a 60% discount to fair value, and while I always take those figures with a grain of salt, the direction of the argument isn't wrong. The company's home fragrance and personal care categories are impulse-driven and seasonally powerful. It has a narrow economic moat from its product differentiation and loyal customer base.

Be wary as well, major investors are fully exiting stakes in Bath & Body Works. This outflow is due to weak performance, declining sales, and lowered guidance that raised concerns about the company's turnaround despite cost-cutting and restructuring efforts.

5. Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) has spent the last two years using artificial intelligence to rationalize its brand portfolio. It has identified what actually works and what is dragging on margins. The result is a leaner business focused on frozen meals, snacks, and shelf-stable staples: categories that perform well when consumers eat at home more frequently. The dividend yield of 9% is attractive. For someone putting $1,000 to work in a market where uncertainty is the defining feature, Conagra offers income while the thesis plays out.

6. Clorox

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is down from its highs and facing private-label competition in most of its categories. That's the bear case, and it's a legitimate one. But the company has been investing in innovation and marketing specifically to defend against that competition, and its product categories -- cleaning supplies, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal -- are everyday necessities that don't disappear when the market gets rocky. For a long-term investor, Clorox at a discount to fair value is the kind of name that tends to look obvious in hindsight.

Should you buy stock in Clorox right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.