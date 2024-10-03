100 Ways To Save Hundreds of Dollars a Year — If Not More

These days, it seems like everyone has advice on how to save money. From switching brands to canceling subscriptions, money-saving hacks are everywhere you look. Yet you might be wondering: Are any of these hacks really worth it?

For You: 9 Easiest Ways To Maximize Your Savings in 2024

Read Next: Warren Buffett: 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

Scrimping and saving will not make you ultra rich, but it will help you afford your everyday costs and build your savings. Every penny counts, and here’s the good news: Saving hundreds or even thousands each year is easier than you might think.

This guide will cover 100 simple money-saving hacks to boost your savings. The more you cut from your budget now, the more wealth you’ll accumulate over time.

The Power of Saving

Although inflation is slowly easing in 2024, prices are still high. Groceries, rent, meals out and other expenses have gone up over the past few years, and they aren’t likely to go back down anytime soon. Everyday consumers are feeling the squeeze.

That’s why cutting costs is so important these days. Experts recommend saving at least 20% of your monthly paycheck. With everyday expenses so high, that might seem impossible — but everyone can trim down their monthly spending, regardless of their income.

Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: 5 Things the Middle Class Wastes Money On

Trending: 9 Things the Middle-Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

100 Simple Ways To Save

You don’t need to make major changes to save more money. Below are 100 tips that can help you save hundreds each year without seriously impacting your lifestyle.

Save on Your Monthly Bills

According to the 50-20-30 budgeting rule, around 50% of your monthly income should go to essential living expenses. That includes your housing costs, utilities, transportation and more. You can’t cut these necessary expenses out of your budget. However, you might be able to reduce them.

Here are a few changes that can help lower those essential monthly bills.

1. Switch to a cheaper phone plan

The average mobile phone bill is reportedly around $144 a month. That’s a lot — especially if you’re budgeting for multiple phone lines on one income.

Consider switching to a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) such as Mint Mobile or Consumer Cellular. The average monthly bill with an MVNO is $77, around half of big-name providers like Verizon or AT&T. MVNOs offer the same coverage as big networks and are only occasionally slower in high-traffic areas.

2. Winterize your home

Noticed your energy bills spiking in wintertime? Cracks and poor insulation may be letting cold air into your home, so you have to run your heater more often. Winterize your home by sealing off drafty areas and insulating open spaces.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that insulating your basement, crawl space or attic can save up to 15% on your heating bills.

3. Reduce your appliance usage

Your heater isn’t the only appliance driving up your energy costs. Using your stove, iron, dishwasher, dryer and other appliances adds up. To reduce your appliance usage at home, consider these changes:

Wash big dishes by hand

Air-dry your clothes

Use an air fryer instead of your oven

Stick to one fridge and freezer

4. Switch to low flow

Low-flow toilets and showerheads can help reduce your water waste without changing your daily habits. According to the EPA, low-flow toilets alone can lower household water costs by around $170 each year. Shop for low-flow models next time you need to replace a faucet or toilet.

5. Find ways to stay cool

The cost to run a central air-conditioning system is around $0.15 to $0.60 per hour — that can add up to $36 to $144 in the hot summer months. Turning your AC off for just an hour or two at a time will help you save.

Try finding other ways to stay cool on a hot day, such as heading to a public pool, lounging in the shade, using electric fans or placing a frozen towel on your head.

6. Plant a drought-resistant garden

Another great way to reduce your water bill is to use less water in your yard. Swap your lawn with a drought-resistant garden, featuring succulents, hearty shrubs and greenery like stonecrop and lavender.

If you live in California, you may qualify for rebates to replace your grass lawn with a more sustainable landscape.

Check Out: 6 Clothing Items Frugal People Keep for Many Years

Save on Your Monthly Bills (Continued)

7. Take advantage of discount programs

Look into discount programs offered by your community, employer or association. For example, if you or a family member has served in the military, you might qualify for United Services Automobile Association insurance. By USAA’s estimates, members can save around $725 on their annual premium.

You may also qualify for income-restricted rent or utility programs in your neighborhood, discounted health programs offered by your employer or other monthly discounts offered by a club, school or volunteer organization.

8. Install a programmable thermostat

Each degree lowered on your thermostat can save up to 3% on your heating costs. If you own your home, consider installing a programmable thermostat so you can lower the temperature when you’re sleeping or out of the house.

9. Wrap your water heater

Whether you rent or own, you can make your water heater more efficient with a simple insulation wrap. Water-heater insulation costs around $30 and saves about 7% to 15% on your energy bill each year. If your electric water heater costs you $500 per year, that’s up to $75 saved.

10. Upgrade your appliances

New appliances are expensive. However, if you’re due for an upgrade, choosing energy-efficient models will help you save. Look for Energy Star-certified products such as heat pumps, smart thermostats and electric stoves.

Depending on where you live, you may qualify for rebates to switch to more energy-efficient appliances.

11. Sign up for autopay

There’s one surefire way to make your monthly bills more expensive: not paying them. Late fees on a utility bill, loan payment, insurance payment or any other monthly bill will add up. Avoid those fees by setting up autopay on all of your accounts. That way, the bill is always paid, even if you forget about it.

12. Compare providers regularly

Are you getting the best possible deal for your insurance, phone bill, home internet plan and other monthly costs? Are you sure?

Every few months, take a moment to assess your monthly bills and compare providers. Rates often change — look for special offers and discounts you may have missed.

Save on Food

Food is another essential cost that you can’t avoid. Between restaurants and groceries, food accounts for more than one-third of the average American’s spending.

But food isn’t just a necessity — it’s also a way of life for many people. Cooking and dining are important elements of culture and family, and you may not want to sacrifice those things just to save money. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your food expenses without sacrificing the dishes you love. Try these easy changes.

13. Cook at home

Cooking your meals at home is almost always more affordable than eating out or ordering food. The average meal at an inexpensive restaurant is around $20 per plate. By contrast, one study found that the average home-cooked meal costs around $4.25 per serving.

That means you’re saving around $15 per person every time you eat at home. By that estimate, if a family of four skips just 10 meals out per year, they’ll save an average of $600.

14. Collect coupons

To offset the high cost of groceries, take advantage of every discount and sale you find. Save your receipts, collect coupons at the grocery store and look for online coupon codes. Those savings will add up. One study found that online coupons can save shoppers around $316 per year on their groceries.

15. Shop at multiple grocery stores

Brand loyalty is overrated, especially when it comes to grocery stores. Instead of getting everything you need at one store, try shopping around. Different stores offer low prices on different products. For example:

Buy bulk items at a warehouse store like Costco

Buy veggies at a local farmers market or produce stand

Buy specialty items at a discount grocer like Trader Joe’s

Buy pantry staples at a big-box store like Walmart.

16. Switch to store brands

Store brands typically offer the same quality — and sometimes the exact same product — as popular brands, just with a generic label.

In 2023, one CNET contributor recorded her savings after switching from name-brand to generic groceries. She found that shoppers can save up to $200 per month by switching to store brands.

Save on Food (Continued)

17. Make a grocery list

Don’t get distracted in the snack aisle. You’ll save more and waste less by buying only what you need each time you go to the grocery store.

Make a list before you head to the store. This will also save you from forgetting a certain item and picking it up at a more convenient, yet expensive, location. If lists save you even $10 on your weekly groceries, that will add up to more than $500 per year.

18. Freeze your leftovers

Sick of throwing out perfectly good food? Stick those leftovers in the freezer. Pastries, sauces, cooked pasta, chopped herbs and homemade bread are all perfectly safe to freeze and reheat. This will ensure that your leftovers don’t go to waste while taking the pressure off your family to eat them right away.

19. Prep meals for the week

Meal prepping is a great way to save time and money in the kitchen. Prep your meals with bulk ingredients, and then store them in the fridge or freezer. That way, you’re less inclined to order food or eat out when you don’t feel like cooking.

20. Pack a lunch

Remember, home-cooked food is almost always cheaper than restaurant food. That includes your daily lunch. Say you spend $10 on a sandwich and coffee at work every day — that adds up to around $200 per month. You’ll spend a fraction of that cost making your sandwich and coffee at home.

Skipping lunch isn’t necessarily cheaper, either. That can lead to impulsive snacking or food delivery orders later in the day. You’re better off packing a lunch than going hungry.

21. Buy dry goods in bulk

One analysis shows that buying in bulk can save shoppers up to 27% [20]. Bulk shopping isn’t just great for paper goods and cleaning supplies, but also groceries, which cost some families as much as 31% of their income.

Bulk produce, dairy and meats might go bad before you can eat them. However, dry goods like pasta and canned food are easy to buy in bulk and won’t expire for years.

22. Take advantage of special offers at restaurants

Early-bird specials aren’t just for your grandparents anymore. When you want to dine out, take advantage of special discounts. For example, many restaurants offer more affordable prices during lunchtime than dinner.

Saving $10 per person on a monthly date or family meal will add up to $120-plus per year.

23. Make your own snack packs

Don’t pay for individual packaging. Buy your snacks in bulk and make your own individual packs for lunch boxes and after-school snacking.

Here’s an example: A 28-pack of two-ounce trail mix packets on Amazon costs $25.63, or $0.46 per ounce. A four-pound bag of the same product costs $22.96, or $0.36 per ounce. That $0.10 per ounce might not sound like much, but you’ll save $6.40 on the whole bag — that’s over $330 annually if you have similar savings each week.

24. Cut down on meat

A 2021 study showed that “flexitarian” diets, or eating mainly plant-based foods with some meat, save around $8 per week compared to the typical diet. Fully plant-based diets are even cheaper.

If you love meat, you don’t have to cut it out completely. Try implementing one or two plant-based dinners per week to help your family save.

25. Get scrappy in the kitchen

Stretch your weekly grocery budget by making use of everything you buy, including peels, bones and crusts. Here are some examples:

Make vegetable stock with your veggie scraps.

Boil chicken bones to make bone broth.

Use the end pieces of bread to make French toast.

Compost eggshells, coffee grounds and other scraps for your garden.

Explore More: 4 Best Frozen Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco on a $50 Budget

Save on Your Big Expenses

The biggest expense in your budget may feel like the most overwhelming one. You can’t control the high costs of housing, vehicles or healthcare — but you can reduce your biggest expenses with a few savvy tricks.

26. Shop for used cars

There’s no way around it: Buying a car is expensive. However, used cars are significantly more affordable than brand-new cars. According to Experian, the average cost for a new vehicle loan is over $40,000, while the average used-vehicle loan is around $27,000.

If you need a new car, look for a used or pre-owned vehicle with low mileage. It will drive as well as a new model for over $10,000 less.

27. Rent out a room

If you have a spare room or guest unit, rent it out to offset your housing costs. You could take on a roommate or list your space on a vacation rental site like Airbnb.

Think of it this way: Earning $600 in rental income each month means your own rent or mortgage is $600 cheaper.

28. Compare insurance providers

Around 8% of the average American’s income goes to insurance policies. Auto, home and health insurance may be unavoidable costs, but not all providers are equally expensive. Shop around and compare providers before you buy a policy — and be sure to take advantage of discounts offered by your job, school or any other affiliation.

29. Bundle your insurance policies

Found an insurance provider you love? Consider bundling your policies to save more. State Farm reports that its customers can save over $1,200 per year by bundling home and auto insurance.

30. Refinance your mortgage

Refinancing is the process of trading in your old mortgage for a new one. This is a helpful option for homeowners who want to reduce their mortgage costs without selling their home.

Depending on the type of refinancing you choose, you could reduce your monthly payments or lower the overall cost of your loan. Lowering your mortgage cost by $200 per month will save you $2,400 per year.

31. Only use in-network providers

Even a minor medical procedure can be financially devastating without insurance. To make the most of your health coverage, make sure you visit only hospitals and healthcare centers that are included in your network.

Make a list of in-network providers in your area so you know exactly where to go in case of an emergency. If you need to see a specialist, ask for recommendations from your primary care doctor.

32. Compare lenders

Like insurance providers, not all lenders are created equal. Shop around and compare multiple lenders before you take out a home or auto loan. If you find an offer that’s $5 cheaper per month, you’ll save $60 per year.

Just remember that applying for multiple loans can affect your credit score. If you’re comparing rates using a prequalification process, make sure the lender is running a soft check on your credit, which won’t impact your score.

33. Share child care duties

Some families with small children spend more than 24% of their household income on child care. Consider alternative daycare options to save on this big expense, such as shared babysitting duties.

Working part-time? Watch a friend’s or family member’s child in the morning, and then swap in the afternoon.

Save on Your Big Expenses (Continued)

34. Get regular health checkups

Reduce your annual healthcare costs by staying healthy and avoiding medical emergencies. Regular checkups are the best way to spot potential health issues before they escalate. You might pay a minor co-pay fee for each visit, but that’s nothing compared to the cost of a preventable health condition.

35. Downsize if you can

If your family can downsize to a smaller space, you could save hundreds on your rent or mortgage. Moving into a smaller home will also help you reduce clutter and encourage you to sell the things you don’t need, such as an extra TV or a second refrigerator.

36. Prioritize paying off debts

If you follow the 50-30-20 rule, 20% of your income should go to savings or debt repayment. Once your debts are paid off, that 20% can go entirely to your long-term savings.

Prioritize paying off your existing debts, such as student loans or auto loans, before you take on any new debt. Be sure to keep your debt payments below 36% of your income.

37. Keep an emergency fund

Even with a great health insurance plan, a medical emergency can devastate your finances. The same can be said of a natural disaster, the loss of a loved one or any other event that disrupts your life.

Set aside an emergency fund in an account you won’t touch. Even if it partially covers the cost of an unexpected emergency, it will keep your financial progress from derailing.

38. Save up for a down payment

The average down payment for a home in the U.S. is around $34,000, or 14% of the home’s price. If you save up enough of a down payment before you buy your home, you could save yourself from the cost of private mortgage insurance, which may cost up to 2% of your loan amount per year.

Experts recommend making a down payment of at least 20% to avoid PMI.

39. Keep your home tidy

Keep your home clean and organized so you don’t miss signs of potentially expensive damage, like rot or termites. A tidy home will help ensure you get your security deposit back if you rent or maintain your resale value if you own. On top of that, it will save you from the cost of an expensive cleaning service when you move.

40. Maintain your vehicles

Experts recommend budgeting about $60 per month for car maintenance. That adds up to around $700 per year, which may sound like a lot but could save you thousands by preventing serious damage.

Save on Entertainment

Just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you should miss out on the things you love. Whether it’s traveling or spending time with friends, a few simple swaps will make your favorite entertainment more affordable. Here are a few tips.

41. Get outside

From hiking and biking to picnicking in the park, outdoor excursions are usually free. Ask your friends to meet you outside in a public place for a free get-together. An outdoor picnic is a great way to share a meal without paying restaurant prices.

42. Use group discounts

Group discounts are a great way to save on your excursions and get-togethers. Check out Groupon and other discount sites. Saving just 20% on a $500 event, split five ways, lowers your payment from $100 to $80.

43. Host dinner parties

Eating at home is cheaper than dining out, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on bonding time with your friends or family. Try hosting a monthly dinner party, game night or potluck.

Take turns hosting with other members of your family or friend group. That way, no one will overspend on drinks or dishes each month.

44. Go camping

The average rate for a hotel room in the U.S. is around $155 per night. By contrast, a standard campsite costs between $10 and $50 per night. Even one night of camping on your next road trip will save you up to $145.

Although you will have to purchase camping gear, it can last for years with proper maintenance. You can also save more by borrowing gear or buying it secondhand.

45. Look for free community events

Looking for something fun to do on the weekends? Browse your local newspaper, social media feed or community center website to find free events. Public events with no entrance fee may include:

Farmers markets

Cultural celebrations

Street fairs

Public concerts

Children’s events

46. Reduce your streaming subscriptions

Americans pay an average of $46 per month for streaming services. Take a look at your streaming accounts — do you use all of them? Can you watch your favorite shows through another service? Canceling one $12-per-month subscription will save you $144 by the end of the year.

47. Start the party at home

Going out for drinks with friends? Bars and restaurants charge a pour cost, typically around 20%, for each drink. That means you could make that same $10 cocktail at home for $8 or less. Ask your friends to bring their favorite drinks and start the party at home — that way, you’ll pay for only one or two drinks when you go out.

48. Cut down on alcohol

Speaking of drinking, you’ll save tons of money by taking it slow. The cost of five drinks a week at $5 each adds up to $1,300 per year. If you reduce that to two drinks per week, you’ll save $780.

Excessive alcohol consumption is also harmful for your health and can lead to medical expenses down the road. Instead of a nightly glass of wine, try reaching for a chamomile tea or mocktail.

Save on Entertainment (Continued)

49. Visit free museums

Many museums offer free or discounted days. Whether you’re at home or exploring a new city, look up the museums in your area. You might be able to see popular exhibits for no charge.

If museum admission is $10 per person, you’ll save $40 by taking your family of four on a free day. That adds up to $120 saved in just three museum visits.

50. Plan a staycation

Instead of traveling during your vacation, consider spending some relaxing time at home. Treat your family to a spa day, a hiking trip, a movie night or even a fun meal out. Considering the average hotel room costs $155 per night, staying home for a three-night vacation will save you $465 — even if you splurge on special treats at home, you’re still saving.

51. Volunteer at events

Love festivals? A standard ticket to a weekend-long music festival is around $200 to $600. That’s without the cost of travel, food and accommodations.

Fortunately, many festivals offer volunteer opportunities in exchange for free or discounted tickets. Putting in a little work can save you hundreds. Be sure to sign up to volunteer far in advance of the festival, before the spots fill up.

52. Take advantage of loyalty programs

If you’re a frequent traveler, take advantage of mileage and loyalty programs whenever you can. These programs may be offered by your credit card provider, hotel chain or airline. Just be careful to avoid annual fees, which may outweigh the cost of your travel benefits if you don’t use them.

53. Make the most of work trips

A work trip can be a great opportunity to see a new part of the world. Take advantage of those prepaid flights and hotel rooms and go exploring during your free time. If you have the time and budget to extend your trip, consider taking a mini vacation before or after your scheduled duties.

54. Swap house-sitting duties

House-sitting services can cost around $45 to $100 per night, depending on where you live and if you have pets. That potentially adds an extra $300 to a three-day trip.

Instead of paying for a stranger to watch your house, swap house-sitting duties with a friend or neighbor. They’ll take care of your home for free, and then you’ll return the favor the next time they travel.

55. Exchange toys and games

Kids have short attention spans when it comes to entertainment. Parents may spend as much as $580 per year on new toys, books and games for their little ones.

Ask your friends and family if they’re willing to donate their hand-me-down toys. You could even set up a toy exchange with other parents, swapping toys once your kids are bored with them.

Read Next: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Save on Clothes and Other Purchases

Love to shop? It’s easier than you might think to stick to your budget online, at the mall or in a department store. You don’t have to cut shopping completely out of your life — after all, everyone needs new clothes — but you can get more frugal with a few simple swaps.

56. Shop at thrift stores

Thrifting has become a popular choice for fashion-savvy millennials and Gen Zers. Not only is it more sustainable, but shopping at thrift stores is also easier on your wallet. One report estimated that thrift store shoppers save up to $1,760 per year on clothes and other items.

57. Compare prices

Have your eye on a specific purchase? Take a moment to compare prices at different stores and outlets. The same shoes you find in the mall, for example, could be $10 cheaper on Amazon. It takes only 10 purchases discounted by $10 or more to save over $100.

58. Make a shopping list

Just like with grocery shopping, you can avoid impulse purchases and save money if you make a list before you head to the store.

Keep your shopping list somewhere obvious in your home, such as on the fridge. That way, you can add items you need as you think of them, and then do your research and find the best prices before you buy.

59. Set up a splurge budget

Remember the 50-30-20 rule? Only 30% of your budget should go to lifestyle spending. To make sure you stay within that limit, set up a separate budget for shopping and splurges.

One simple way to do this is with a good, old-fashioned piggy bank. Set aside your change, tips or gift money until you have enough saved up for a special purchase.

60. Think it over

On average, U.S. shoppers spend around $150 per month on impulse purchases. That’s more than $1,800 per year for things you may not need.

Save yourself from impulse purchases by taking at least 24 hours to think it over before you buy anything new. Ask yourself — and your partner, family or friends — if you really need this item. Compare prices at multiple retailers, and then come back for it if you’re really sure.

61. Ask for hand-me-downs

Kids’ clothes and gear can get pricey. To save money as your little ones outgrow their outfits, ask your friends and family for hand-me-downs. You can also check for free or discounted kids’ items on platforms like Facebook Marketplace or join an exchange group in your community.

62. Try clothing rentals

Clothing rental services are an increasingly popular option for fashionable adults. For a monthly fee of $50 to $100, these services let you rent high-quality fashion items and then send them back when you’re done.

This can be a smart choice for someone who wears a lot of name-brand clothes and often dresses up for work or special events. However, be sure to balance your costs before you try a rental service — it will help you save only if the monthly fee is less than you typically spend on new clothes.

Save on Clothes and Other Purchases (Continued)

63. Watch out for retail tricks

A few ways retailers trick you into spending more money include:

Flashy sales signs

Comforting classical music

Placing kids’ items at their eye level

Offering time-limited deals

Placing snacks, candy and other treats along the register line

Be aware of these tricks when you head to the store. It can help to wear headphones, give yourself a time limit and stick to your shopping list.

64. Browse secondhand platforms

Online platforms like eBay, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace are great for browsing secondhand goods in your area. Check these sites for furniture and other big items before you make a new purchase. Just look up the original retail price of a used item to make sure you’re getting a good deal.

65. Shop for off-season deals

Retailers drive up prices when certain items are in demand. For example, holiday decorations are most expensive before Christmas, and bikinis are most expensive during the early summer.

You’ll find the best deals if you shop outside of the peak seasons. Check clearance racks for discounted items and then save them for next year.

66. Learn to sew

Learning to patch, hem and repair your own clothes will save you from the cost of brand-new garments. You can either invest in a sewing machine or learn to sew by hand.

Think of it this way: If you repair just three garments in one year, each valued at around $50, you’ll save $150.

67. Take care of your tech

A high-quality laptop for work or school costs at least $700. That’s just one device — smartphones, headsets and TVs are staples in most modern households, and they all come at a high price.

You can save hundreds each year by taking care of your tech items. Keep your devices clean, turn them off when you’re not using them and store them in secure cases for travel. With the right care, you can put off replacing your laptop and other devices for years.

68. Save baby clothes

New parents may spend $20 to $50 per month on clothes for their growing baby. If you plan on having another kid, choose gender-neutral patterns and save the clothes your baby grows out of. Having a pre-stocked wardrobe for your next baby will save you up to $600 in their first year of life.

69. Choose quality over quantity

High-quality clothes, shoes and other items may cost more, but they’ll also last longer. Prioritize quality over quantity with your wardrobe, furnishings and more.

For example, a $20 pair of sandals is cheaper up front than a $60 pair. However, if you have to replace those cheap sandals four times by the end of the year, you’ll end up spending $20 more.

70. Plan ahead

When it comes to big purchases, it’s important to plan ahead. You should know how much you expect to spend over the course of a year on clothes, furniture, tech and more. That way, you can budget accordingly and avoid financial setbacks.

Take stock of your household items every few months and note anything that will need to be replaced soon. Plan to make those purchases when you have more flexibility in your budget — for example, outside the holiday season or after a scheduled raise.

Save on Financial Services

Handling your finances shouldn’t be expensive. However, bank fees, interest rates, penalties and other financial service charges will add up. You might not know how to avoid these expenses, especially if your bank or provider isn’t transparent about them.

Here are a few tips to help you navigate the financial industry and avoid unnecessary expenses.

71. Find a free financial course

Financial education is important. Topics like balancing a checkbook, applying for loans and choosing a mortgage aren’t always covered in school. However, that doesn’t mean you should pay for that knowledge.

If you want to improve your financial literacy, look for free classes in your community. You might also find free online lessons on YouTube or another platform.

72. Consolidate your debt

Consolidating your debt makes it easier to pay off your loans faster, avoiding high interest rates. There are a few ways to consolidate your debt, including:

Taking out a debt consolidation loan

Borrowing from your retirement account

Tapping into your home equity

Completing a balance transfer

Debt consolidation is a smart choice for someone with high-interest debt across multiple accounts. However, some options can impact your credit score, so compare your options and choose the best consolidation plan for your situation.

73. Use your employer’s financial services

Take advantage of financial accounts sponsored by your employer, such as a retirement account or emergency savings fund.

For example, if your employer matches your 401(k) contributions, you’ll save $1,000 on an annual contribution of $2,000.

74. Choose fee-free accounts

Banking fees can add up to around $24 per month for many Americans. Common banking fees include:

Overdraft fees

Insufficient-funds fees

Out-of-network ATM fees

Monthly service fees

Save yourself up to $288 per year by choosing fee-free checking and savings accounts.

75. Keep an eye on your credit

A low credit score can cost you more than you might think. Interest rates on home and auto loans are determined by an applicant’s credit, among other factors. The better your credit, the more you’ll save on interest.

Keep an eye on your credit and set up autopay to avoid missed payments that can hurt your score.

76. Consult an expert

Financial decisions often feel overwhelming. When it comes to major financial moves such as buying a home, don’t hesitate to talk to an expert.

Your bank or employer may offer free financial counseling to answer all of your questions — this expertise could end up saving you hundreds per year on an overpriced purchase or bad loan.

77. Open a retirement account

Even if you don’t have access to an employer-sponsored account, you shouldn’t wait to open a retirement account. Many online providers offer fee-free individual retirement accounts. Setting funds aside in a retirement account will help you avoid overspending throughout the year, as those funds aren’t easily accessible.

78. Don’t apply alone

Applying for a new loan? Don’t do it on your own. Ask your partner, a parent or a friend to help you compare offers and fill out your application. That person will help spot any red flags or costly fees you might miss.

79. Try a free budgeting app

If you use a budgeting app, you might be paying as much as $100 per year. Shop for a free budgeting app instead — you may lose some features, but as a financially literate person, a basic budget template is all you need.

80. Be wary of scams

Unfortunately, scams are everywhere in the financial world. Fraudsters impersonating banks or lenders might contact you with threats of account closure, false fees or unrealistic offers.

Anytime you receive any unusual message from your financial provider, contact customer service. Never pay a fee or open a new account unless you’re 100% sure the source is legitimate.

Learn More: 5 Ways To Pick Your Next Investment, According to Experts

Save by Cutting Out These Unnecessary Expenses

How much do you spend each month on things you don’t need? It might be more than you realize. Here are a few extraneous items you might be able to slash from your budget to save hundreds per year.

81. A second (or third) vehicle

Cars aren’t just expensive to buy — they’re also expensive to own. One estimate suggests that a new car might cost owners as much as $12,000 annually on insurance, gas and maintenance. You could potentially save thousands by reducing the number of vehicles in your household.

Ask your partner or family about becoming a single-car household. Carpooling, public transportation and biking are much more affordable forms of transportation that can replace your second vehicle.

82. Your landline

A standalone landline service can cost up to $50 per month. Eliminating that cost will save you up to $600 per year. If you need a second number aside from your mobile phone, try a voice over Internet Protocol service, which allows you to make phone calls through your internet connection.

83. Your cable service

The average cable TV plan costs $83 per month, with the most expensive plans reaching $250. By contrast, YouTube TV’s service costs $73 per month. Hulu + Live TV’s plan costs $75.99.

Better yet, skip a live TV service altogether to maximize your savings.

84. Delivery services

Delivery apps charge as much as 45% more than the menu price, not including tips. Let’s break it down: If you spend $5 extra on one meal delivery per week, you’ll spend an extra $260 per year. Save yourself the cost and pick up your order instead.

85. Your gym membership

If going to the gym is an important part of your life, then your membership is worth it. However, if you go to the gym only every once in a while, save yourself the cost and work out at home. A $40-per-month gym membership costs $480 per year.

86. Monthly subscriptions

Autopay is a great tool to help you avoid late fees. However, it also makes it easy to sign up for more subscriptions than you need. Take a look at the services you pay for each month and cancel anything you don’t regularly use.

Cutting $20 per month out of your budget will save you $240 over the year.

87. Disposable items

Disposable napkins, cups, silverware and plates might seem cheap at the store, but they become expensive over the course of the year. Paper towels alone cost around $4 per roll. If you use a roll every week, that’s $208 per year. Choose washable, reusable items instead.

Save by Cutting Out These Unnecessary Expenses (Continued)

88. Name-brand goods

Are you paying for the item or the brand? When shopping for linens, furniture, clothes and even groceries, make sure you’re comparing the quality and cost of all brands, not just the most popular ones.

89. Trendy fashion

Fashion trends come and go. If you’re the kind of person who likes to keep up with the latest trends, you may be overspending on your monthly clothes or makeup budget. Wait to see if a trend sticks around before you switch up your style.

90. Home clutter

When you upgrade something in your home — whether it’s an appliance, couch or TV — don’t keep the old model.

Fridges are a great example. Many families move their old fridges to the garage or basement to store drinks, but that can cost them up to $150 per year in electricity. Instead of cluttering your home with old items, sell them to offset the cost of the new purchase.

91. Unnecessary insurance coverage

Insurance is a necessary expense — but not all insurance. Review your policies and make sure you’re paying only for the coverage you need. For example, dent insurance can add up to $600 per year to your auto policy, but most dents cost less than $100 to repair.

92. Luxury gifts

Treating your friends and family to luxury gifts might feel good, but it will hurt your budget, especially around the holidays. Set up a gift budget to avoid overspending. Then show your love through homemade gifts and quality time.

93. Ineffective investments

The sunk-cost fallacy is an economic phenomenon that occurs when someone keeps putting money into a failed endeavor just because they’ve already invested in it. This effect is common but dangerous.

If your investment, such as a vacation rental, startup or side hustle, isn’t paying off, it’s time to call it quits. Save yourself from the ongoing cost and sell that asset, even if it means taking a minor loss.

94. The latest tech innovations

Like the fashion world, the tech world moves fast. It might be tempting to buy the latest trend in virtual reality or gaming. However, if you buy it when the hype is high, it will only lose its value by the time the next trend comes out.

You’ll save hundreds or even thousands by sticking to reliable technology and buying devices a year or two after their release date.

95. Expensive wellness trends

From vitamin subscriptions to luxury spa retreats, wellness can get expensive. Staying well is crucial for your health, but it’s important to differentiate between effective treatments and overpriced trends. Cancel any subscriptions or services that aren’t supporting your mental or physical well-being.

Save Big With These Little Tips

Can’t keep track of 100 ways to save? Here are five simple rules to complement the 95 previous tips.

96. Go green

Sustainability and savings go hand in hand. In general, a greener lifestyle is also a more budget-friendly lifestyle. Many of the tips on this list will also help lower your carbon footprint, including:

Reducing your appliance usage

Selling your extra car

Shopping secondhand

Eating less meat

Repairing old clothes

97. Budget as a family

If you share household expenses with a partner, take some time to discuss your financial plans and make a budget together. Teenagers and older children can be included in financial discussion, too.

When budgeting is a family effort, it’s easier to plan for the future and make decisions that benefit everyone.

98. Rely on your community

One of the best ways to save hundreds of dollars a year is to rely on community support. Shared meals, house-sitting exchanges, hand-me-down clothes, shared childcare duties and group discounts will all help boost your savings while bringing you closer to your loved ones.

99. Do it yourself

If you can do it yourself, don’t pay for it! This applies to home repairs, vehicle maintenance, cleaning and more.

For example, hiring a house cleaner on Thumbtack can cost anywhere from $80 to $200, depending on where you live. If you invest $50 in high-quality cleaning supplies that last for 10 uses, you’ll save $300 to $1,500 by doing it yourself.

100. Don’t overborrow

One of the most important things you can do for your financial well-being is avoid overborrowing.

The average credit card annual percentage rate is over 24% today. That can lead to hundreds of dollars in interest each year, depending on how much you borrow. Consolidating your debt and seeking lower interest rates will help, but you’ll save more by avoiding that debt in the first place. Stick to your budget, avoid impulse buys and prioritize your existing debt to keep yourself from overborrowing.

How Much You Can Save in a Year

Wondering how much these money-saving hacks will really help you save? To get a clear picture, calculate your monthly cost reductions and then multiply them by 12.

For example, say you currently spend $150 per month on utilities (water, gas and electricity). After reducing your AC usage, wrapping your water heater and air-drying your clothes for one month, you save $20 on your next bill — which will add up to $240 per year. Add that to the $5 per month you saved by canceling one subscription, and you’ve saved $300.

Add up your estimated savings for every spending category, and you’ll start to see how even the tiniest changes make a big impact over time.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 100 Ways To Save Hundreds of Dollars a Year — If Not More

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.