100 Stocks You Should Have Invested In 5 Years Ago

If you know even a little bit about finance and investing, then you probably know that the stock market offers the most attractive returns for the average retail investor. The S&P 500, the index most commonly used as a proxy for the total U.S. stock market, delivered an average annual return of 14.68% over the last five years. That means $10,000 invested at the start of the period would be worth roughly $19,800 now, almost doubling your money. Not bad!

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Learn More: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

This type of investing — buying a widely diversified group of stocks to replicate an index — is called passive investing. It has a lot of advantages. It’s very easy to do, as there are now dozens of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) replicating multiple stock indices. It’s low risk, because the stock has delivered very consistent returns over the decades. It’s also low cost, meaning less of your returns get eaten away by management fees and expenses.

One of the downsides of passive investing is that when you “own the market” you are investing in both the winners and the losers, and it turns out that the market has a lot of losers. For example, a paper authored by finance Prof. Hendrik Bessembinder for the Journal of Financial Economics found that the majority of large-cap stocks failed to outperform their index. Even more striking was the finding that the entire net gain over the life of the total stock market since 1926 was created by just the top-performing 4% of companies.

Advocates of passive investing would point to this as proof of how hard it is to pick the winners — and they’re not wrong. Successful active investing isn’t easy, and even most professionals can’t beat the market over the long haul. Warren Buffett’s famous million-dollar bet with hedge fund manager Ted Seides proved that, when Buffett’s single index fund massively outperformed Seides’ handpicked group of hedge funds over a 10-year period.

Active investing remains popular, however, because for those who are good enough or lucky enough to pick one of the few winners, the rewards can be spectacular. For example, if you invested $10,000 in semiconductor company Nvidia’s stock five years ago, you would be sitting on over $200,000 today. These sorts of eye-popping returns are hard to resist. Here are 100 winners that just might have made you rich if you had bought them five years ago.

Note: The total return accounts for the impact of events like dividends and stock splits, and may be more or less than the percentage change in stock price over five years.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Share price in 2019: $1.15

$1.15 Share price in 2024: $81.62

$81.62 Total 5-year return: 6,778%

Read More: If You Had Invested $10K in GameStop and AMC in 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Read Next: I’m a Financial Advisor — I’d Invest My First $5,000 in These 6 Stocks

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Share price in 2019: $19.46

$19.46 Share price in 2024: $866.12

$866.12 Total 5-year return: 4,430%

Discover More: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Share price in 2019: $7.79

$7.79 Share price in 2024: $208.53

$208.53 Total 5-year return: 2,523%

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Share price in 2019: $37.32

$37.32 Share price in 2024: $791.12

$791.12 Total 5-year return: 1,965%

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Share price in 2019: $20.20

$20.20 Share price in 2024: $313.97

$313.97 Total 5-year return: 1,468%

Builder FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Share price in 2019: $13.46

$13.46 Share price in 2024: $195.18

$195.18 Total 5-year return: 1,301%

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Share price in 2019: $8.29

$8.29 Share price in 2024: $127.01

$127.01 Total 5-year return: 1,300%

Check Out: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2024

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Share price in 2019: $8.15

$8.15 Share price in 2024: $77.05

$77.05 Total 5-year return: 1,024%

Dorian LPG (LPG)

Share price in 2019: $5.29

$5.29 Share price in 2024: $36.15

$36.15 Total 5-year return: 1,020%

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

Share price in 2019: $2.56

$2.56 Share price in 2024: $25.90

$25.90 Total 5-year return: 923%

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Share price in 2019: $9.04

$9.04 Share price in 2024: $78.20

$78.20 Total 5-year return: 922%

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Share price in 2019: $6.01

$6.01 Share price in 2024: $72.24

$72.24 Total 5-year return: 901%

Discover More: Suze Orman Says Parents Should Get Roth IRAs for Kids So They Can Retire Millionaires

Tesla (TSLA)

Share price in 2019: $18.44

$18.44 Share price in 2024: $201.88

$201.88 Total 5-year return: 847%

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

Share price in 2019: $4.88

$4.88 Share price in 2024: $48.06

$48.06 Total 5-year return: 803%

Saia (SAIA)

Share price in 2019: $61.25

$61.25 Share price in 2024: $575.40

$575.40 Total 5-year return: 770%

Xpel (XPEL)

Share price in 2019: $6.31

$6.31 Share price in 2024: $52.12

$52.12 Total 5-year return: 756%

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Share price in 2019: $30.50

$30.50 Share price in 2024: $260.87

$260.87 Total 5-year return: 755%

Find Out: Is It Possible To Purchase Gold and Silver Directly From a Bank?

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Share price in 2019: $2.49

$2.49 Share price in 2024: $13.43

$13.43 Total 5-year return: 745%

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Share price in 2019: $22.08

$22.08 Share price in 2024: $192.53

$192.53 Total 5-year return: 718%

ACM Research (ACMR)

Share price in 2019: $3.88

$3.88 Share price in 2024: $30.92

$30.92 Total 5-year return: 717%

Leonardo DRS (DRS)

Share price in 2019: $2.75

$2.75 Share price in 2024: $22.71

$22.71 Total 5-year return: 714%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT)

Share price in 2019: $4.63

$4.63 Share price in 2024: $40.18

$40.18 Total 5-year return: 697%

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

Share price in 2019: $66.77

$66.77 Share price in 2024: $516.18

$516.18 Total 5-year return: 682%

Read More: I’m a Banking Expert — Here’s How Much Money You Should Put in a CD

Atkore (ATKR)

Share price in 2019: $21.62

$21.62 Share price in 2024: $169.40

$169.40 Total 5-year return: 635%

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Share price in 2019: $14.06

$14.06 Share price in 2024: $107.04

$107.04 Total 5-year return: 630%

Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

Share price in 2019: $51.42

$51.42 Share price in 2024: $397.52

$397.52 Total 5-year return: 623%

Microstrategy (MSTR)

Share price in 2019: $137.35

$137.35 Share price in 2024: $1,022.84

$1,022.84 Total 5-year return: 622%

P10 (PX)

Share price in 2019: $1.29

$1.29 Share price in 2024: $9.10

$9.10 Total 5-year return: 622%

For You: I’m a Financial Advisor — These 5 Index Funds Are All You Really Need

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

Share price in 2019: $22.17

$22.17 Share price in 2024: $159.47

$159.47 Total 5-year return: 613%

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

Share price in 2019: $23.49

$23.49 Share price in 2024: $163.24

$163.24 Total 5-year return: 610%

XPO (XPO)

Share price in 2019: $16.45

$16.45 Share price in 2024: $120.32

$120.32 Total 5-year return: 591%

Gen Digital (GEN)

Share price in 2019: $12.65

$12.65 Share price in 2024: $21.49

$21.49 Total 5-year return: 591%

Quanta Services (PWR)

Share price in 2019: $34.99

$34.99 Share price in 2024: $241.51

$241.51 Total 5-year return: 588%

Trending Now: Net Worth for Retirees — How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

Share price in 2019: $9.97

$9.97 Share price in 2024: $67.62

$67.62 Total 5-year return: 582%

TopBuild (BLD)

Share price in 2019: $63.00

$63.00 Share price in 2024: $402.38

$402.38 Total 5-year return: 576%

Ares Management (ARES)

Share price in 2019: $22.45

$22.45 Share price in 2024: $132.63

$132.63 Total 5-year return: 575%

Powell Industries (POWL)

Share price in 2019: $30.49

$30.49 Share price in 2024: $185.24

$185.24 Total 5-year return: 572%

Boise Cascade (BCC)

Share price in 2019: $26.67

$26.67 Share price in 2024: $135.78

$135.78 Total 5-year return: 565%

Check Out: Social Security — What Biden’s Updated Payment Plan Means for Your Money

Impinj (PI)

Share price in 2019: $16.67

$16.67 Share price in 2024: $102.81

$102.81 Total 5-year return: 553%

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Share price in 2019: $12.60

$12.60 Share price in 2024: $76.61

$76.61 Total 5-year return: 549%

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Share price in 2019: $28.30

$28.30 Share price in 2024: $184.16

$184.16 Total 5-year return: 547%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)

Share price in 2019: $56.78

$56.78 Share price in 2024: $377.25

$377.25 Total 5-year return: 545%

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Share price in 2019: $126.34

$126.34 Share price in 2024: $753.68

$753.68 Total 5-year return: 545%

Learn More: Cutting Expenses in Retirement — 9 Things To Downsize (That Aren’t Your Home)

Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

Share price in 2019: $8.80

$8.80 Share price in 2024: $57.07

$57.07 Total 5-year return: 541%

KLA (KLAC)

Share price in 2019: $114.63

$114.63 Share price in 2024: $682.30

$682.30 Total 5-year return: 536%

Dillard’s (DDS)

Share price in 2019: $69.87

$69.87 Share price in 2024: $417.41

$417.41 Total 5-year return: 533%

UFP Technologies (UFPT)

Share price in 2019: $33.34

$33.34 Share price in 2024: $208.26

$208.26 Total 5-year return: 522%

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Share price in 2019: $25.76

$25.76 Share price in 2024: $127.76

$127.76 Total 5-year return: 518%

Discover More: Retired and Bored? These Places Want To Hire You

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

Share price in 2019: $14.40

$14.40 Share price in 2024: $56.29

$56.29 Total 5-year return: 505%

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Share price in 2019: $141.96

$141.96 Share price in 2024: $895.59

$895.59 Total 5-year return: 505%

Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

Share price in 2019: $14.16

$14.16 Share price in 2024: $89.71

$89.71 Total 5-year return: 497%

DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Share price in 2019: $36.26

$36.26 Share price in 2024: $177.89

$177.89 Total 5-year return: 494%

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Share price in 2019: $52.02

$52.02 Share price in 2024: $305.73

$305.73 Total 5-year return: 491%

Find Out: 8 Signs You’ll Retire Wealthy

IES Holdings (IESC)

Share price in 2019: $18.45

$18.45 Share price in 2024: $107.79

$107.79 Total 5-year return: 483%

Wingstop (WING)

Share price in 2019: $65.43

$65.43 Share price in 2024: $351.05

$351.05 Total 5-year return: 481%

Rambus (RMBS)

Share price in 2019: $9.78

$9.78 Share price in 2024: $59.24

$59.24 Total 5-year return: 477%

Installed Building Products (IBP)

Share price in 2019: $46.41

$46.41 Share price in 2024: $238.93

$238.93 Total 5-year return: 477%

Lam Research (LRCX)

Share price in 2019: $167.16

$167.16 Share price in 2024: $938.25

$938.25 Total 5-year return: 473%

Read More: 8 Cheap Places To Retire in Europe Where Residents Speak English

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Share price in 2019: $48.47

$48.47 Share price in 2024: $307.37

$307.37 Total 5-year return: 471%

Immunogen (IMGN)

Share price in 2019: $5.91

$5.91 Share price in 2024: $31.23

$31.23 Total 5-year return: 469%

Synopsys (SNPS)

Share price in 2019: $103.26

$103.26 Share price in 2024: $573.73

$573.73 Total 5-year return: 464%

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Share price in 2019: $134.10

$134.10 Share price in 2024: $720.04

$720.04 Total 5-year return: 459%

Broadcom (AVGO)

Share price in 2019: $265.51

$265.51 Share price in 2024: $1,300.49

$1,300.49 Total 5-year return: 457%

Read More: I’m a Retirement Planning Expert: These 4 States Top Florida and Arizona

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Share price in 2019: $37.57

$37.57 Share price in 2024: $201.62

$201.62 Total 5-year return: 455%

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

Share price in 2019: $58.00

$58.00 Share price in 2024: $324.15

$324.15 Total 5-year return: 453%

Murphy USA (MUSA)

Share price in 2019: $77.75

$77.75 Share price in 2024: $417.01

$417.01 Total 5-year return: 447%

Natera (NTRA)

Share price in 2019: $77.75

$77.75 Share price in 2024: $417.01

$417.01 Total 5-year return: 446%

Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT)

Share price in 2019: $3.71

$3.71 Share price in 2024: $15.38

$15.38 Total 5-year return: 440%

Check Out: Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Share price in 2019: $19.57

$19.57 Share price in 2024: $112.67

$112.67 Total 5-year return: 436%

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Share price in 2019: $58.77

$58.77 Share price in 2024: $304.38

$304.38 Total 5-year return: 432%

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

Share price in 2019: $13.01

$13.01 Share price in 2024: $71.28

$71.28 Total 5-year return: 428%

Jabil (JBL)

Share price in 2019: $27.19

$27.19 Share price in 2024: $144.09

$144.09 Total 5-year return: 424%

United Rentals (URI)

Share price in 2019: $126.58

$126.58 Share price in 2024: $693.27

$693.27 Total 5-year return: 424%

For You: 7 Ways Shopping at Costco Helps Retirees Stick to a Budget

Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

Share price in 2019: $6.57

$6.57 Share price in 2024: $35.22

$35.22 Total 5-year return: 421%

Uranium Energy (UEC)

Share price in 2019: $1.24

$1.24 Share price in 2024: $6.48

$6.48 Total 5-year return: 414%

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Share price in 2019: $248.05

$248.05 Share price in 2024: $1,269.91

$1,269.91 Total 5-year return: 412%

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Share price in 2019: $12.42

$12.42 Share price in 2024: $69.52

$69.52 Total 5-year return: 410%

GameStop (GME)

Share price in 2019: $2.74

$2.74 Share price in 2024: $14.27

$14.27 Total 5-year return: 404%

Trending Now: 3 Ways Upper Middle Class Retirees Stay Rich in Retirement

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

Share price in 2019: $2.87

$2.87 Share price in 2024: $14.56

$14.56 Total 5-year return: 400%

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Share price in 2019: $3.21

$3.21 Share price in 2024: $17.12

$17.12 Total 5-year return: 395%

Bancorp (TBBK)

Share price in 2019: $8.66

$8.66 Share price in 2024: $44.64

$44.64 Total 5-year return: 392%

Griffon (GFF)

Share price in 2019: $17.30

$17.30 Share price in 2024: $71.40

$71.40 Total 5-year return: 392%

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Share price in 2019: $3.35

$3.35 Share price in 2024: $14.05

$14.05 Total 5-year return: 389%

Be Aware: How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact Your Retirement Savings

M/I Homes (MHO)

Share price in 2019: $26.05

$26.05 Share price in 2024: $126.99

$126.99 Total 5-year return: 388%

MYR Group (MYRG)

Share price in 2019: $35.39

$35.39 Share price in 2024: $162.46

$162.46 Total 5-year return: 384%

Zscaler (ZS)

Share price in 2019: $58.27

$58.27 Share price in 2024: $241.97

$241.97 Total 5-year return: 378%

Crocs (CROX)

Share price in 2019: $25.37

$25.37 Share price in 2024: $122.25

$122.25 Total 5-year return: 376%

KKR & Co (KKR)

Share price in 2019: $22.56

$22.56 Share price in 2024: $98.26

$98.26 Total 5-year return: 372%

Discover More: 9 Things Frugal Retirees Never Waste Money On

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC)

Share price in 2019: $9.96

$9.96 Share price in 2024: $47.75

$47.75 Total 5-year return: 369%

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Share price in 2019: $53.27

$53.27 Share price in 2024: $253.33

$253.33 Total 5-year return: 363%

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

Share price in 2019: $17.47

$17.47 Share price in 2024: $88.33

$88.33 Total 5-year return: 363%

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Share price in 2019: $28.53

$28.53 Share price in 2024: $111.80

$111.80 Total 5-year return: 357%

GMS (GMS)

Share price in 2019: $19.84

$19.84 Share price in 2024: $89.31

$89.31 Total 5-year return: 357%

Explore More: 9 Ways Frugal Retirees Spend Their Social Security Checks

Blackstone (BX)

Share price in 2019: $33.72

$33.72 Share price in 2024: $127.82

$127.82 Total 5-year return: 356%

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Share price in 2019: $57.82

$57.82 Share price in 2024: $235.53

$235.53 Total 5-year return: 355%

Group 1 Automotive

Share price in 2019: $60.55

$60.55 Share price in 2024: $270.65

$270.65 Total 5-year return: 353%

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Share price in 2019: $93.91

$93.91 Share price in 2024: $442.48

$442.48 Total 5-year return: 349%

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

Share price in 2019: $14.21

$14.21 Share price in 2024: $63.37

$63.37 Total 5-year return: 346%

Find Out: 6 Ways To Tell If You’re Financially Smarter Than the Average American

EMCOR Group

Share price in 2019: $70.22

$70.22 Share price in 2024: $313.52

$313.52 Total 5-year return: 344%

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Share price in 2019: $609.53

$609.53 Share price in 2024: $2,688.77

$2,688.77 Total 5-year return: 343%

More From GOBankingRates Frugal People Love the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method: Here's Why It Works

10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings

The 6 Smartest Things to Do With Your Tax Refund

7 Ways Fraudsters Are Trying to Scam People in 2024

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 100 Stocks You Should Have Invested In 5 Years Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.