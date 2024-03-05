News & Insights

100 Stocks You Should Have Invested In 5 Years Ago

March 05, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

If you know even a little bit about finance and investing, then you probably know that the stock market offers the most attractive returns for the average retail investor. The S&P 500, the index most commonly used as a proxy for the total U.S. stock market, delivered an average annual return of 14.68% over the last five years. That means $10,000 invested at the start of the period would be worth roughly $19,800 now, almost doubling your money. Not bad!

This type of investing — buying a widely diversified group of stocks to replicate an index — is called passive investing. It has a lot of advantages. It’s very easy to do, as there are now dozens of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) replicating multiple stock indices. It’s low risk, because the stock has delivered very consistent returns over the decades. It’s also low cost, meaning less of your returns get eaten away by management fees and expenses.

One of the downsides of passive investing is that when you “own the market” you are investing in both the winners and the losers, and it turns out that the market has a lot of losers. For example, a paper authored by finance Prof. Hendrik Bessembinder for the Journal of Financial Economics found that the majority of large-cap stocks failed to outperform their index. Even more striking was the finding that the entire net gain over the life of the total stock market since 1926 was created by just the top-performing 4% of companies.

Advocates of passive investing would point to this as proof of how hard it is to pick the winners — and they’re not wrong. Successful active investing isn’t easy, and even most professionals can’t beat the market over the long haul. Warren Buffett’s famous million-dollar bet with hedge fund manager Ted Seides proved that, when Buffett’s single index fund massively outperformed Seides’ handpicked group of hedge funds over a 10-year period.

Active investing remains popular, however, because for those who are good enough or lucky enough to pick one of the few winners, the rewards can be spectacular. For example, if you invested $10,000 in semiconductor company Nvidia’s stock five years ago, you would be sitting on over $200,000 today. These sorts of eye-popping returns are hard to resist. Here are 100 winners that just might have made you rich if you had bought them five years ago.

Note: The total return accounts for the impact of events like dividends and stock splits, and may be more or less than the percentage change in stock price over five years.

Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

  • Share price in 2019: $1.15
  • Share price in 2024: $81.62
  • Total 5-year return: 6,778% 

Super Micro

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) 

  • Share price in 2019: $19.46 
  • Share price in 2024: $866.12 
  • Total 5-year return: 4,430%

Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyze trading data.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

  • Share price in 2019: $7.79
  • Share price in 2024: $208.53
  • Total 5-year return: 2,523%
Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA microchip on the motherboard, close-up.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

  • Share price in 2019: $37.32
  • Share price in 2024: $791.12
  • Total 5-year return: 1,965%
Stock chart

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

  • Share price in 2019: $20.20
  • Share price in 2024: $313.97 
  • Total 5-year return: 1,468%
market trading which including of Corporate, Fix income, Bond valuation, Government bond, Secularization and Municipal.

Builder FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

  • Share price in 2019: $13.46
  • Share price in 2024: $195.18
  • Total 5-year return: 1,301%
Enphase Energy shutterstock_1447353506

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

  • Share price in 2019: $8.29
  • Share price in 2024: $127.01 
  • Total 5-year return: 1,300%

market trading which including of Corporate, Fix income, Bond valuation, Government bond, Secularization and Municipal.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) 

  • Share price in 2019: $8.15 
  • Share price in 2024: $77.05 
  • Total 5-year return: 1,024%
Commodity concept, 3D illustration.

Dorian LPG (LPG)

  • Share price in 2019: $5.29
  • Share price in 2024: $36.15 
  • Total 5-year return: 1,020%
Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

  • Share price in 2019: $2.56 
  • Share price in 2024: $25.90 
  • Total 5-year return: 923%
Axsome

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

  • Share price in 2019: $9.04 
  • Share price in 2024: $78.20 
  • Total 5-year return: 922%
Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics (CYTK) 

  • Share price in 2019: $6.01 
  • Share price in 2024: $72.24 
  • Total 5-year return: 901%

Photo illustration in Poland.

Tesla (TSLA) 

  • Share price in 2019: $18.44 
  • Share price in 2024: $201.88 
  • Total 5-year return: 847%
bull market investing

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

  • Share price in 2019: $4.88 
  • Share price in 2024: $48.06 
  • Total 5-year return: 803%
SAIA

Saia (SAIA)

  • Share price in 2019: $61.25
  • Share price in 2024: $575.40 
  • Total 5-year return: 770%
XPEL

Xpel (XPEL)

  • Share price in 2019: $6.31 
  • Share price in 2024: $52.12 
  • Total 5-year return: 756%
stock prices and charts going up

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

  • Share price in 2019: $30.50
  • Share price in 2024: $260.87 
  • Total 5-year return: 755%

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) 

  • Share price in 2019: $2.49 
  • Share price in 2024: $13.43 
  • Total 5-year return: 745%
Thornhill, Ontario, Canada - May 21, 2018: Sign and office building of AMD in Thornhill, Ontario.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

  • Share price in 2019: $22.08 
  • Share price in 2024: $192.53 
  • Total 5-year return: 718%
ACMR

ACM Research (ACMR)

  • Share price in 2019: $3.88 
  • Share price in 2024: $30.92 
  • Total 5-year return: 717%
Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS (DRS)

  • Share price in 2019: $2.75 
  • Share price in 2024: $22.71 
  • Total 5-year return: 714%
Stock market data analyzing on tablet pc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT)

  • Share price in 2019: $4.63 
  • Share price in 2024: $40.18 
  • Total 5-year return: 697%
Kinsale

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

  • Share price in 2019: $66.77
  • Share price in 2024: $516.18 
  • Total 5-year return: 682% 

Atkore

Atkore (ATKR)

  • Share price in 2019: $21.62 
  • Share price in 2024: $169.40 
  • Total 5-year return: 635%
Sterling

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

  • Share price in 2019: $14.06 
  • Share price in 2024: $107.04
  • Total 5-year return: 630%
Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market High Quality.

Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

  • Share price in 2019: $51.42 
  • Share price in 2024: $397.52 
  • Total 5-year return: 623%
MicroStrategy founded by Matthew Calkins

Microstrategy (MSTR)

  • Share price in 2019: $137.35 
  • Share price in 2024: $1,022.84
  • Total 5-year return: 622%
P10

P10 (PX)

  • Share price in 2019: $1.29 
  • Share price in 2024: $9.10 
  • Total 5-year return: 622%

how-to-read-stock-charts-in-less-than-a-minute.jpg

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

  • Share price in 2019: $22.17 
  • Share price in 2024: $159.47 
  • Total 5-year return: 613%
6 Things to Consider Before Selling Stocks

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

  • Share price in 2019: $23.49 
  • Share price in 2024: $163.24
  • Total 5-year return: 610%
Multi exposure of abstract virtual financial graph hologram on stacks of coins background, forex and investment concept.

XPO (XPO)

  • Share price in 2019: $16.45 
  • Share price in 2024: $120.32 
  • Total 5-year return: 591%
Economic crisis - Stock market graphs and charts - Financial and business background.

Gen Digital (GEN)

  • Share price in 2019: $12.65 
  • Share price in 2024: $21.49 
  • Total 5-year return: 591%
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (12205310a)In this photo illustration a Quanta Services logo is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen.

Quanta Services (PWR)

  • Share price in 2019: $34.99 
  • Share price in 2024: $241.51 
  • Total 5-year return: 588%

Finance and banking concept.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

  • Share price in 2019: $9.97
  • Share price in 2024: $67.62 
  • Total 5-year return: 582%
TopBuild

TopBuild (BLD)

  • Share price in 2019: $63.00 
  • Share price in 2024: $402.38 
  • Total 5-year return: 576%
Ares

Ares Management (ARES)

  • Share price in 2019: $22.45
  • Share price in 2024: $132.63 
  • Total 5-year return: 575%
Stock Market Shares Increasing In Value During A Bull Market Concept.

Powell Industries (POWL)

  • Share price in 2019: $30.49 
  • Share price in 2024: $185.24
  • Total 5-year return: 572%
Commodity concept, 3D illustration.

Boise Cascade (BCC)

  • Share price in 2019: $26.67 
  • Share price in 2024: $135.78 
  • Total 5-year return: 565%

11716, Cities, Horizontal, Seattle - Washington, US, USA, United States, america

Impinj (PI)

  • Share price in 2019: $16.67
  • Share price in 2024: $102.81 
  • Total 5-year return: 553%
Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

  • Share price in 2019: $12.60 
  • Share price in 2024: $76.61 
  • Total 5-year return: 549%
Onto

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

  • Share price in 2019: $28.30 
  • Share price in 2024: $184.16 
  • Total 5-year return: 547%
AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)

  • Share price in 2019: $56.78 
  • Share price in 2024: $377.25 
  • Total 5-year return: 545%
Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

  • Share price in 2019: $126.34 
  • Share price in 2024: $753.68
  • Total 5-year return: 545%

Green Brick

Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

  • Share price in 2019: $8.80
  • Share price in 2024: $57.07
  • Total 5-year return: 541%
Cryptocurrency charts and prices

KLA (KLAC)

  • Share price in 2019: $114.63 
  • Share price in 2024: $682.30 
  • Total 5-year return: 536% 
Dillards

Dillard’s (DDS)

  • Share price in 2019: $69.87 
  • Share price in 2024: $417.41 
  • Total 5-year return: 533%
UFP Tech

UFP Technologies (UFPT)

  • Share price in 2019: $33.34 
  • Share price in 2024: $208.26 
  • Total 5-year return: 522%
Abercrombie & Fitch store

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

  • Share price in 2019: $25.76 
  • Share price in 2024: $127.76 
  • Total 5-year return: 518%

FTAI

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

  • Share price in 2019: $14.40 
  • Share price in 2024: $56.29
  • Total 5-year return: 505% 
Deckers

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

  • Share price in 2019: $141.96 
  • Share price in 2024: $895.59
  • Total 5-year return: 505%
Two professionals in office, one young female and one male, in formal clothing, dealing with finance, financial issues, investments, and market analysis.

Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

  • Share price in 2019: $14.16
  • Share price in 2024: $89.71 
  • Total 5-year return: 497%
South Plainfield, NJ, 02/17/2018: The entrance to a Dick's Sporting Goods store.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

  • Share price in 2019: $36.26
  • Share price in 2024: $177.89 
  • Total 5-year return: 494%
Comfort Systems

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

  • Share price in 2019: $52.02 
  • Share price in 2024: $305.73
  • Total 5-year return: 491%

futures trading

IES Holdings (IESC)

  • Share price in 2019: $18.45 
  • Share price in 2024: $107.79 
  • Total 5-year return: 483%
Indianapolis - Circa September 2019: Wingstop chicken wing casual restaurant.

Wingstop (WING)

  • Share price in 2019: $65.43 
  • Share price in 2024: $351.05 
  • Total 5-year return: 481%
client and advisor discussing investments

Rambus (RMBS)

  • Share price in 2019: $9.78 
  • Share price in 2024: $59.24 
  • Total 5-year return: 477%
man working with investments

Installed Building Products (IBP)

  • Share price in 2019: $46.41 
  • Share price in 2024: $238.93 
  • Total 5-year return: 477%
KIEV, UKRAINE - 2018/11/10: In this photo illustration, the Lam Research Corporation logo seen displayed on a smartphone.

Lam Research (LRCX)

  • Share price in 2019: $167.16 
  • Share price in 2024: $938.25 
  • Total 5-year return: 473%

Cropped shot of a senior couple reviewing their financial investmentshttp://195.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

  • Share price in 2019: $48.47 
  • Share price in 2024: $307.37 
  • Total 5-year return: 471%
Immunogen

Immunogen (IMGN)

  • Share price in 2019: $5.91 
  • Share price in 2024: $31.23 
  • Total 5-year return: 469%
Stock market data on moblie phone.

Synopsys (SNPS)

  • Share price in 2019: $103.26 
  • Share price in 2024: $573.73 
  • Total 5-year return: 464%
investings

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

  • Share price in 2019: $134.10 
  • Share price in 2024: $720.04
  • Total 5-year return: 459%
SUNNYVALE, CA/USA - MARCH 1, 2014: Broadcom Facility in Silicon Valley.

Broadcom (AVGO)

  • Share price in 2019: $265.51 
  • Share price in 2024: $1,300.49
  • Total 5-year return: 457%

Applied-Materials

Applied Materials (AMAT)

  • Share price in 2019: $37.57
  • Share price in 2024: $201.62 
  • Total 5-year return: 455%
July 8, 2020 Sunnyvale / CA / USA - Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley; CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

  • Share price in 2019: $58.00 
  • Share price in 2024: $324.15 
  • Total 5-year return: 453%
Stock market stock photo

Murphy USA (MUSA)

  • Share price in 2019: $77.75 
  • Share price in 2024: $417.01 
  • Total 5-year return: 447%
Natera

Natera (NTRA)

  • Share price in 2019: $77.75 
  • Share price in 2024: $417.01 
  • Total 5-year return: 446%
Calumet

Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT)

  • Share price in 2019: $3.71 
  • Share price in 2024: $15.38
  • Total 5-year return: 440%

Business concept, Business graph analysis report.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

  • Share price in 2019: $19.57
  • Share price in 2024: $112.67
  • Total 5-year return: 436%
Cadence Design Systems on phone

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

  • Share price in 2019: $58.77 
  • Share price in 2024: $304.38 
  • Total 5-year return: 432%
Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

  • Share price in 2019: $13.01 
  • Share price in 2024: $71.28
  • Total 5-year return: 428%
Jabil (JBL)

Jabil (JBL)

  • Share price in 2019: $27.19 
  • Share price in 2024: $144.09 
  • Total 5-year return: 424%
United Rentals lift

United Rentals (URI)

  • Share price in 2019: $126.58
  • Share price in 2024: $693.27 
  • Total 5-year return: 424%

Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

  • Share price in 2019: $6.57 
  • Share price in 2024: $35.22 
  • Total 5-year return: 421%
UEC

Uranium Energy (UEC)

  • Share price in 2019: $1.24 
  • Share price in 2024: $6.48
  • Total 5-year return: 414%
FICO Score

Fair Isaac (FICO)

  • Share price in 2019: $248.05 
  • Share price in 2024: $1,269.91 
  • Total 5-year return: 412%
Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyze trading data.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

  • Share price in 2019: $12.42 
  • Share price in 2024: $69.52 
  • Total 5-year return: 410%
Manhattan, New York.

GameStop (GME)

  • Share price in 2019: $2.74 
  • Share price in 2024: $14.27 
  • Total 5-year return: 404% 

Catalyst

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

  • Share price in 2019: $2.87 
  • Share price in 2024: $14.56 
  • Total 5-year return: 400%
Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

  • Share price in 2019: $3.21 
  • Share price in 2024: $17.12 
  • Total 5-year return: 395% 
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons for financial banking increase interest rate, mortgage and property investment dividend value from business growth concept.

Bancorp (TBBK)

  • Share price in 2019: $8.66 
  • Share price in 2024: $44.64 
  • Total 5-year return: 392% 
market trading which including of Corporate, Fix income, Bond valuation, Government bond, Secularization and Municipal.

Griffon (GFF)

  • Share price in 2019: $17.30 
  • Share price in 2024: $71.40 
  • Total 5-year return: 392% 
Riot

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

  • Share price in 2019: $3.35 
  • Share price in 2024: $14.05
  • Total 5-year return: 389%

market trading which including of Corporate, Fix income, Bond valuation, Government bond, Secularization and Municipal.

M/I Homes (MHO)

  • Share price in 2019: $26.05 
  • Share price in 2024: $126.99 
  • Total 5-year return: 388%  
MYR Group

MYR Group (MYRG)

  • Share price in 2019: $35.39 
  • Share price in 2024: $162.46 
  • Total 5-year return: 384%
zscaler

Zscaler (ZS)

  • Share price in 2019: $58.27 
  • Share price in 2024: $241.97
  • Total 5-year return: 378% 
Crocs

Crocs (CROX)

  • Share price in 2019: $25.37 
  • Share price in 2024: $122.25
  • Total 5-year return: 376% 
KKR Kohlberg Kravis Roberts shutterstock_1426460945

KKR & Co (KKR)

  • Share price in 2019: $22.56 
  • Share price in 2024: $98.26
  • Total 5-year return: 372% 

Willscot

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC)

  • Share price in 2019: $9.96
  • Share price in 2024: $47.75
  • Total 5-year return: 369% 
MANH

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

  • Share price in 2019: $53.27 
  • Share price in 2024: $253.33 
  • Total 5-year return: 363% 
Business Team Investment Entrepreneur Trading discussing and analysis graph stock market trading,stock chart concept.

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

  • Share price in 2019: $17.47
  • Share price in 2024: $88.33
  • Total 5-year return: 363% 
Apollo

Apollo Global Management (APO)

  • Share price in 2019: $28.53
  • Share price in 2024: $111.80 
  • Total 5-year return: 357% 
GMS

GMS (GMS)

  • Share price in 2019: $19.84 
  • Share price in 2024: $89.31 
  • Total 5-year return: 357% 

Blackstone (BX, $33.27)

Blackstone (BX)

  • Share price in 2019: $33.72 
  • Share price in 2024: $127.82 
  • Total 5-year return: 356% 
William-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

  • Share price in 2019: $57.82 
  • Share price in 2024: $235.53 
  • Total 5-year return: 355% 
Group 1

Group 1 Automotive

  • Share price in 2019: $60.55 
  • Share price in 2024: $270.65
  • Total 5-year return: 353%
Tysons, USA - January 26, 2018: Old Dominion Freight Line, ODFL, delivery, shipping truck parked in indoor, indoors parking garage, warehouse near Tysons Corner shopping mall

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

  • Share price in 2019: $93.91 
  • Share price in 2024: $442.48
  • Total 5-year return: 349% 
Investment stock market Entrepreneur Business Man discussing and analysis graph stock market trading,stock chart concept.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

  • Share price in 2019: $14.21
  • Share price in 2024: $63.37 
  • Total 5-year return: 346% 

Emcor

EMCOR Group

  • Share price in 2019: $70.22
  • Share price in 2024: $313.52
  • Total 5-year return: 344% 
Chipotle Mexican grill will be partnering with Venmo for Nationa

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

  • Share price in 2019: $609.53 
  • Share price in 2024: $2,688.77
  • Total 5-year return: 343%  

