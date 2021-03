100 mln doses of China Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines supplied globally

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - Two COVID-19 vaccines developed by subsidiaries of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have hit a combined 100 million doses of supply around the world, a Sinopharm affiliate said late on Friday.

Over 80 million doses of the two vaccines were administered, China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG) said on social media.

Sinopharm had said it could reach an annual capacity of 1 billion doses in 2021 and aims to expand capacity to 3 billion doses per year, without specifying the timeframe for the target.

Another Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech SVA.O said on Monday it had supplied 160 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to 18 countries and regions, including China, with over 70 million shots injected.

The three vaccines, along with a fourth vaccine from CanSino Biologics Inc 6185.HK, have been approved in China for general public use. A fifth vaccine developed by the Institute of Microbiology Chinese Academy of Sciences has gained clearance for limited emergency use.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo, editing by Louise Heavens)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; (8610)6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.