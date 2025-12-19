The $100 Club - Were You Early To The Triple-Digit Rally In ABVX, NUTX, BLTE…?

(RTTNews) - The number 100, being a perfect square, holds a special place in mathematics. In the same vein, a stock touching the $100 level is considered a psychological and financial milestone by investors and companies. In this article, we highlight a select group of stocks that crossed the $100 mark within a few months of our publication.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (ABVX)

ABIVAX, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for chronic inflammatory diseases, touched the $100 mark for the first time on Oct.30, 2025. Its lead drug candidate, Obefazimod, is being evaluated in a pivotal global phase III clinical trial program in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, dubbed ABTECT. If all goes well as planned, the company expects to submit a New Drug Application for Obefazimod to the FDA and a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency in the second half of 2026.

When we alerted readers to ABVX on July 1, 2025, it was trading at $7.83. The stock, which touched an all-time high of $138.49 on Dec.10, 2025, has since retraced from its all-time high, and at last check, was at $113.16.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Nutex Health, a physician-led healthcare services and operations company, breached the magical $100 mark for the first time on April 9, 2025. The achievement reflects a dramatic financial turnaround, driven by robust revenue growth and a return to profitability. For the first nine months of 2025, the total revenue was $723.6 million and net income was $59.0 million. This compares with revenue of $222.3 million and a net loss of $9.5 million for the first nine months of 2024.

When we alerted readers to NUTX on Nov.25, 2024, it was at $33.56. The stock, which touched a 52-week high of $193 on Dec.12, 2025, has given back some of those gains. NUTX closed yesterday's trading at $166.84.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Cidara, which is developing a preventive therapy for influenza, touched the $100 mark for the first time on Oct.1, 2025. The company agreed to be acquired by Merck last month, for $221.50 per share in cash, for a total transaction value of roughly $9.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

When we profiled CDTX on our site on Nov.21, 2024, it was trading at $18.98.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc. (PVLA)

Palvella, which is exclusively focused on developing transformational therapies for rare diseases with no FDA-approved treatments, breached the $100 mark for the first time on Nov.24, 2025. Earlier this month, the company announced positive topline results from its phase 2 study of QTORIN 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel for the treatment of cutaneous venous malformations (cutaneous VMs). A phase 3 trial in the indication of microcystic lymphatic malformations is underway, with topline results due in the first quarter of 2026.

When we alerted readers to PVLA on March 10, 2025, it was trading at $25. The shares climbed to a 52-week peak of $112 on December 15, 2025, and have since pulled back to $96.24.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

Celcuity, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a better way to address cellular abnormalities that drive tumor growth, touched the $100 milestone for the first time on Nov.21, 2025. Last month, the company completed the submission of its New Drug Application to the FDA for Gedatolisib in hormone receptor-positive ("HR+"), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative ("HER2-"), advanced breast cancer. A phase 3 trial of Gedatolisib in combination regimens in patients with advanced breast cancer, dubbed VIKTORIA-1, is ongoing, with topline data expected in late Q1 2026 or during Q2 2026.

When we alerted readers to CELC on Dec.4, 2024, it was at $12.60. The stock touched an all-time high of $112.64 on December 12, 2025, but has since retreated from that level and at last check was at $99.16.

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE)

Belite Bio, a clinical-stage drug development company advancing novel therapeutics for degenerative retinal diseases, joined the triple-digit club on Oct.31, 2025. Early this month, the company announced topline results from the global Phase 3 "DRAGON" trial of Tinlarebant, marking the first successful pivotal trial in patients with Stargardt disease type 1, an eye disease that leads to progressive vision Submission of New Drug Applications for Tinlarebant in various countries is planned for the first half of 2026.

When we alerted readers to BLTE on September 15, 2025, it was trading at $69.60. The stock touched an all-time high of $162 during intraday trading yesterday.

This list is not comprehensive and includes only six stocks that have entered the $100 club.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.