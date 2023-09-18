There’s good news for retirees planning to retire on a budget. Across the United States, 100 cities offer an affordable way of life to those with monthly retirement budgets of $3,000 or less.

To find and determine the cities that would rank on this list, GOBankingRates gathered a list of the top places to retire from previous GOBankingRates’ articles in 2023. With the list numbering more than 500, each city was re-analyzed by gathering the cost-of-living index and annual cost expenditure categories of groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous expenses (sourced from Sperling’s Best Places).

In reverse order, here are the 100 best cities to retire on $3,000 or less per month.

100. Cincinnati, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,389.07

Healthcare cost: $6,284.82

Housing cost: $7,125.48

Utilities cost: $3,842.58

Transportation cost: $4,209.19

Miscellaneous expense cost: $894.62

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,745.77

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,228.81

99. Silverton, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,429.55

Healthcare cost: $6,284.82

Housing cost: $7,624.06

Utilities cost: $3,881.79

Transportation cost: $4,150.73

Miscellaneous expense cost: $893.80

Total annual expenditure cost: $27,264.74

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,272.06

98. Albany, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,042.80

Healthcare cost: $8,105.59

Housing cost: $4,684.54

Utilities cost: $4,226.84

Transportation cost: $3,120.92

Miscellaneous expense cost: $725.70

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,906.39

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,075.53

97. Groves, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,092.27

Healthcare cost: $6,910.49

Housing cost: $5,328.53

Utilities cost: $3,677.90

Transportation cost: $3,647.07

Miscellaneous expense cost: $723.24

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,379.50

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,031.62

96. Rochester, New York

Grocery cost: $4,398.07

Healthcare cost: $7,543.19

Housing cost: $4,653.38

Utilities cost: $4,046.47

Transportation cost: $4,074.28

Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,218.52

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,933.91

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,161.16

95. Ambridge, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,326.11

Healthcare cost: $6,608.20

Housing cost: $4,019.77

Utilities cost: $4,034.71

Transportation cost: $4,676.88

Miscellaneous expense cost: $903.64

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,569.31

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,047.44

94. El Paso, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,137.24

Healthcare cost: $6,769.89

Housing cost: $5,775.17

Utilities cost: $3,807.29

Transportation cost: $4,132.74

Miscellaneous expense cost: $686.34

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,308.68

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,109.06

93. Memphis, Tennessee

Grocery cost: $4,195.70

Healthcare cost: $6,805.04

Housing cost: $4,404.09

Utilities cost: $3,775.92

Transportation cost: $4,249.67

Miscellaneous expense cost: $821.64

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,252.06

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,021.00

92. Frankfort, Kentucky

Grocery cost: $4,276.65

Healthcare cost: $7,135.45

Housing cost: $6,149.10

Utilities cost: $3,611.24

Transportation cost: $3,044.47

Miscellaneous expense cost: $748.66

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,965.57

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,080.46

91. Janesville, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,173.22

Healthcare cost: $6,833.16

Housing cost: $7,177.42

Utilities cost: $3,822.98

Transportation cost: $3,611.09

Miscellaneous expense cost: $841.32

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,459.18

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,204.93

90. Lufkin, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,114.76

Healthcare cost: $8,133.71

Housing cost: $4,092.48

Utilities cost: $3,897.47

Transportation cost: $3,165.89

Miscellaneous expense cost: $658.46

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,062.77

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,005.23

89. Bay City, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,290.14

Healthcare cost: $7,409.62

Housing cost: $5,837.49

Utilities cost: $3,662.21

Transportation cost: $3,228.85

Miscellaneous expense cost: $659.28

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,087.59

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,090.63

88. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Grocery cost: $4,407.06

Healthcare cost: $7,058.12

Housing cost: $8,506.95

Utilities cost: $3,564.19

Transportation cost: $3,934.88

Miscellaneous expense cost: $743.74

Total annual expenditure cost: $28,214.94

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,351.24

87. Alice, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,047.30

Healthcare cost: $7,690.82

Housing cost: $3,323.84

Utilities cost: $4,109.21

Transportation cost: $3,426.71

Miscellaneous expense cost: $643.70

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,241.58

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,936.80

86. Belleview, Florida

Grocery cost: $4,380.08

Healthcare cost: $6,861.28

Housing cost: $5,951.75

Utilities cost: $4,187.63

Transportation cost: $4,078.78

Miscellaneous expense cost: $648.62

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,108.14

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,175.68

85. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grocery cost: $4,281.14

Healthcare cost: $5,708.36

Housing cost: $8,122.63

Utilities cost: $3,917.08

Transportation cost: $4,276.65

Miscellaneous expense cost: $825.74

Total annual expenditure cost: $27,131.60

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,260.97

84. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,177.71

Healthcare cost: $6,551.96

Housing cost: $5,785.56

Utilities cost: $3,968.05

Transportation cost: $4,591.44

Miscellaneous expense cost: $983.18

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,057.90

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,171.49

83. Beloit, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,051.80

Healthcare cost: $6,833.16

Housing cost: $4,663.76

Utilities cost: $3,717.11

Transportation cost: $3,584.11

Miscellaneous expense cost: $844.60

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,694.54

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,974.54

82. Athens, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,676.88

Healthcare cost: $6,319.97

Housing cost: $6,938.52

Utilities cost: $4,109.21

Transportation cost: $2,675.72

Miscellaneous expense cost: $760.14

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,480.43

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,123.37

81. Nacogdoches, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,128.25

Healthcare cost: $7,472.89

Housing cost: $4,923.44

Utilities cost: $3,893.55

Transportation cost: $2,945.54

Miscellaneous expense cost: $789.66

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,153.32

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,012.78

80. Tahlequah, Oklahoma

Grocery cost: $4,164.22

Healthcare cost: $7,747.06

Housing cost: $4,123.64

Utilities cost: $3,799.45

Transportation cost: $3,282.81

Miscellaneous expense cost: $710.94

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,828.12

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,985.68

79. Anderson, Indiana

Grocery cost: $4,087.77

Healthcare cost: $6,657.41

Housing cost: $2,596.75

Utilities cost: $3,599.48

Transportation cost: $4,011.32

Miscellaneous expense cost: $747.84

Total annual expenditure cost: $21,700.58

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,808.38

78. Kingston, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,591.44

Healthcare cost: $6,671.47

Housing cost: $4,767.63

Utilities cost: $3,838.66

Transportation cost: $4,123.75

Miscellaneous expense cost: $837.22

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,830.17

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,069.18

77. Dubuque, Iowa

Grocery cost: $4,321.62

Healthcare cost: $7,367.44

Housing cost: $6,439.94

Utilities cost: $3,866.11

Transportation cost: $3,183.88

Miscellaneous expense cost: $937.26

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,116.24

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,176.35

76. Chickasha, Oklahoma

Grocery cost: $4,110.26

Healthcare cost: $8,323.52

Housing cost: $2,565.59

Utilities cost: $4,022.95

Transportation cost: $4,281.14

Miscellaneous expense cost: $703.56

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,007.02

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,000.58

75. Amarillo, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,123.75

Healthcare cost: $7,142.48

Housing cost: $5,577.82

Utilities cost: $3,673.98

Transportation cost: $3,368.25

Miscellaneous expense cost: $635.50

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,521.78

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,043.48

74. Winona, Minnesota

Grocery cost: $4,344.10

Healthcare cost: $6,341.06

Housing cost: $6,543.81

Utilities cost: $3,783.77

Transportation cost: $2,702.70

Miscellaneous expense cost: $804.42

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,519.85

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,043.32

73. Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Grocery cost: $4,168.72

Healthcare cost: $6,481.66

Housing cost: $5,702.46

Utilities cost: $3,850.42

Transportation cost: $3,269.32

Miscellaneous expense cost: $783.92

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,256.50

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,021.38

72. Kingsville, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,083.28

Healthcare cost: $7,662.70

Housing cost: $3,708.16

Utilities cost: $4,097.45

Transportation cost: $2,905.06

Miscellaneous expense cost: $736.36

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,193.00

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,932.75

71. North Tonawanda, New York

Grocery cost: $4,514.99

Healthcare cost: $7,360.41

Housing cost: $7,146.26

Utilities cost: $4,285.65

Transportation cost: $3,885.41

Miscellaneous expense cost: $925.78

Total annual expenditure cost: $28,118.50

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,343.21

70. Wheeling, West Virginia

Grocery cost: $4,411.56

Healthcare cost: $7,873.60

Housing cost: $3,791.26

Utilities cost: $3,430.88

Transportation cost: $3,557.13

Miscellaneous expense cost: $868.38

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,932.79

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,994.40

69. Marshall, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,051.80

Healthcare cost: $7,704.88

Housing cost: $3,656.22

Utilities cost: $3,732.79

Transportation cost: $3,004.00

Miscellaneous expense cost: $728.16

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,877.85

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,906.49

68. Mission, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,074.28

Healthcare cost: $6,868.31

Housing cost: $5,681.69

Utilities cost: $3,517.14

Transportation cost: $3,925.88

Miscellaneous expense cost: $612.54

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,679.84

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,056.65

67. Texarkana, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,105.76

Healthcare cost: $7,950.93

Housing cost: $4,892.28

Utilities cost: $3,850.42

Transportation cost: $3,066.95

Miscellaneous expense cost: $748.66

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,615.00

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,051.25

66. Enid, Oklahoma

Grocery cost: $4,182.21

Healthcare cost: $7,740.03

Housing cost: $3,635.45

Utilities cost: $3,928.84

Transportation cost: $3,039.97

Miscellaneous expense cost: $769.98

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,296.48

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,941.37

65. Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,492.50

Healthcare cost: $6,980.79

Housing cost: $5,515.50

Utilities cost: $3,964.13

Transportation cost: $3,647.07

Miscellaneous expense cost: $777.36

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,377.35

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,114.78

64. Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Grocery cost: $4,182.21

Healthcare cost: $7,880.63

Housing cost: $4,258.67

Utilities cost: $3,866.11

Transportation cost: $3,687.54

Miscellaneous expense cost: $830.66

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,705.82

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,058.82

63. North Little Rock, Arkansas

Grocery cost: $4,209.19

Healthcare cost: $6,467.60

Housing cost: $4,248.28

Utilities cost: $3,717.11

Transportation cost: $3,737.01

Miscellaneous expense cost: $730.62

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,109.81

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,925.82

62. Ackerly, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,159.73

Healthcare cost: $7,993.11

Housing cost: $1,256.83

Utilities cost: $3,866.11

Transportation cost: $3,044.47

Miscellaneous expense cost: $641.24

Total annual expenditure cost: $20,961.48

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,746.79

61. McAllen, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,141.74

Healthcare cost: $6,868.31

Housing cost: $5,889.43

Utilities cost: $3,493.61

Transportation cost: $3,876.41

Miscellaneous expense cost: $608.44

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,877.94

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,073.16

60. Clarksburg, West Virginia

Grocery cost: $4,312.62

Healthcare cost: $9,321.78

Housing cost: $2,430.56

Utilities cost: $3,379.90

Transportation cost: $3,201.86

Miscellaneous expense cost: $861.00

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,507.73

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,958.98

59. Amherst, Texas

Grocery cost: $3,907.89

Healthcare cost: $8,014.20

Housing cost: $1,599.60

Utilities cost: $3,697.50

Transportation cost: $3,089.44

Miscellaneous expense cost: $563.34

Total annual expenditure cost: $20,871.97

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,739.33

58. Staunton, Virginia

Grocery cost: $4,344.10

Healthcare cost: $7,226.84

Housing cost: $7,094.32

Utilities cost: $3,721.03

Transportation cost: $2,963.52

Miscellaneous expense cost: $973.34

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,323.16

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,193.60

57. Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,182.21

Healthcare cost: $6,840.19

Housing cost: $6,502.26

Utilities cost: $3,666.14

Transportation cost: $3,071.45

Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,003.68

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,265.93

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,105.49

56. Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,191.20

Healthcare cost: $6,776.92

Housing cost: $5,422.01

Utilities cost: $3,646.53

Transportation cost: $3,282.81

Miscellaneous expense cost: $897.08

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,216.56

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,018.05

55. Hutchinson, Kansas

Grocery cost: $4,182.21

Healthcare cost: $7,184.66

Housing cost: $3,832.80

Utilities cost: $4,317.02

Transportation cost: $2,878.08

Miscellaneous expense cost: $760.14

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,154.91

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,929.58

54. Piqua, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,254.16

Healthcare cost: $6,938.61

Housing cost: $3,999.00

Utilities cost: $4,054.31

Transportation cost: $3,323.28

Miscellaneous expense cost: $789.66

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,359.02

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,946.59

53. Pharr, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,042.80

Healthcare cost: $6,868.31

Housing cost: $4,393.70

Utilities cost: $3,505.37

Transportation cost: $3,907.89

Miscellaneous expense cost: $611.72

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,329.80

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,944.15

52. New Castle, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,308.13

Healthcare cost: $6,144.22

Housing cost: $3,822.42

Utilities cost: $3,768.08

Transportation cost: $3,381.74

Miscellaneous expense cost: $786.38

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,210.97

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,850.91

51. Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,195.70

Healthcare cost: $7,107.33

Housing cost: $1,381.47

Utilities cost: $3,850.42

Transportation cost: $3,799.97

Miscellaneous expense cost: $781.46

Total annual expenditure cost: $21,116.35

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,759.70

50. Toledo, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,060.79

Healthcare cost: $6,369.18

Housing cost: $2,918.75

Utilities cost: $3,811.21

Transportation cost: $3,790.97

Miscellaneous expense cost: $853.62

Total annual expenditure cost: $21,804.52

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,817.04

49. Brownsville, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,038.31

Healthcare cost: $7,030.00

Housing cost: $4,528.73

Utilities cost: $3,583.79

Transportation cost: $3,849.43

Miscellaneous expense cost: $583.84

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,614.10

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,967.84

48. Kaukauna, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,222.68

Healthcare cost: $6,699.59

Housing cost: $7,229.35

Utilities cost: $3,783.77

Transportation cost: $3,489.67

Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,041.40

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,466.46

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,205.54

47. Harlingen, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,047.30

Healthcare cost: $7,030.00

Housing cost: $4,622.22

Utilities cost: $3,493.61

Transportation cost: $3,278.31

Miscellaneous expense cost: $582.20

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,053.64

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,921.14

46. Wausau, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,119.25

Healthcare cost: $6,910.49

Housing cost: $6,034.85

Utilities cost: $3,697.50

Transportation cost: $3,408.73

Miscellaneous expense cost: $953.66

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,124.48

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,093.71

45. Grove City, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,470.02

Healthcare cost: $6,080.95

Housing cost: $6,398.39

Utilities cost: $3,897.47

Transportation cost: $3,728.01

Miscellaneous expense cost: $803.60

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,378.45

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,114.87

44. Waterloo, Iowa

Grocery cost: $4,177.71

Healthcare cost: $7,367.44

Housing cost: $4,134.03

Utilities cost: $3,552.43

Transportation cost: $2,891.57

Miscellaneous expense cost: $865.10

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,988.28

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,915.69

43. Webb City, Missouri

Grocery cost: $4,249.67

Healthcare cost: $7,346.35

Housing cost: $5,286.98

Utilities cost: $4,136.66

Transportation cost: $3,354.76

Miscellaneous expense cost: $569.90

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,944.32

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,078.69

42. Reading, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,357.59

Healthcare cost: $6,284.82

Housing cost: $6,647.68

Utilities cost: $3,866.11

Transportation cost: $3,912.39

Miscellaneous expense cost: $897.90

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,966.49

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,163.87

41. Marshfield, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,168.72

Healthcare cost: $7,620.52

Housing cost: $6,221.81

Utilities cost: $3,650.45

Transportation cost: $3,408.73

Miscellaneous expense cost: $848.70

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,918.93

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,159.91

40. Altoona, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,380.08

Healthcare cost: $6,193.43

Housing cost: $3,874.35

Utilities cost: $3,834.74

Transportation cost: $3,705.53

Miscellaneous expense cost: $776.54

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,764.67

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,897.06

39. Dayton, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,191.20

Healthcare cost: $6,348.09

Housing cost: $2,181.27

Utilities cost: $4,191.55

Transportation cost: $3,647.07

Miscellaneous expense cost: $883.14

Total annual expenditure cost: $21,442.32

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,786.86

38. Corsicana, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,213.69

Healthcare cost: $7,269.02

Housing cost: $3,458.87

Utilities cost: $3,979.82

Transportation cost: $3,147.90

Miscellaneous expense cost: $656.00

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,725.30

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,893.77

37. Des Moines, Iowa

Grocery cost: $4,317.12

Healthcare cost: $7,198.72

Housing cost: $6,003.69

Utilities cost: $3,513.22

Transportation cost: $3,359.26

Miscellaneous expense cost: $920.04

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,312.04

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,109.34

36. Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,164.22

Healthcare cost: $6,847.22

Housing cost: $5,660.92

Utilities cost: $3,775.92

Transportation cost: $3,413.22

Miscellaneous expense cost: $920.86

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,782.36

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,065.20

35. Abernathy, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,006.83

Healthcare cost: $8,098.56

Housing cost: $4,009.38

Utilities cost: $3,885.71

Transportation cost: $3,039.97

Miscellaneous expense cost: $635.50

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,675.95

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,973.00

34. Austin, Minnesota

Grocery cost: $4,200.20

Healthcare cost: $6,263.73

Housing cost: $4,829.96

Utilities cost: $3,768.08

Transportation cost: $2,774.65

Miscellaneous expense cost: $774.08

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,610.69

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,884.22

33. Jamestown, North Dakota

Grocery cost: $4,366.59

Healthcare cost: $7,796.27

Housing cost: $6,169.88

Utilities cost: $3,474.01

Transportation cost: $2,860.09

Miscellaneous expense cost: $779.82

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,446.65

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,120.55

32. Lorain, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,227.18

Healthcare cost: $5,940.35

Housing cost: $3,500.42

Utilities cost: $3,693.58

Transportation cost: $3,282.81

Miscellaneous expense cost: $847.88

Total annual expenditure cost: $21,492.22

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,791.02

31. Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,627.41

Healthcare cost: $6,193.43

Housing cost: $6,782.71

Utilities cost: $3,799.45

Transportation cost: $3,683.04

Miscellaneous expense cost: $775.72

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,861.77

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,155.15

30. Anson, Texas

Grocery cost: $3,979.85

Healthcare cost: $8,070.44

Housing cost: $2,316.30

Utilities cost: $4,238.60

Transportation cost: $3,125.42

Miscellaneous expense cost: $636.32

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,366.92

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,863.91

29. Millvale, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,523.98

Healthcare cost: $6,235.61

Housing cost: $4,778.02

Utilities cost: $3,928.84

Transportation cost: $4,658.89

Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,025.00

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,150.35

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,095.86

28. Emporia, Kansas

Grocery cost: $4,177.71

Healthcare cost: $7,557.25

Housing cost: $4,196.35

Utilities cost: $4,207.23

Transportation cost: $2,833.11

Miscellaneous expense cost: $800.32

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,771.97

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,981.00

27. Steubenville, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,353.10

Healthcare cost: $6,952.67

Housing cost: $2,679.85

Utilities cost: $3,960.21

Transportation cost: $3,314.29

Miscellaneous expense cost: $676.50

Total annual expenditure cost: $21,936.61

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,828.05

26. Miamisburg, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,398.07

Healthcare cost: $6,348.09

Housing cost: $7,073.55

Utilities cost: $4,132.73

Transportation cost: $3,539.14

Miscellaneous expense cost: $883.14

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,374.72

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,197.89

25. Neenah, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,299.13

Healthcare cost: $6,706.62

Housing cost: $7,042.39

Utilities cost: $3,850.42

Transportation cost: $3,170.39

Miscellaneous expense cost: $999.58

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,068.53

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,172.38

24. West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,398.07

Healthcare cost: $6,235.61

Housing cost: $5,162.34

Utilities cost: $3,948.45

Transportation cost: $4,964.69

Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,025.00

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,734.15

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,144.51

23. Weslaco, Texas

Grocery cost: $4,042.80

Healthcare cost: $6,868.31

Housing cost: $4,549.51

Utilities cost: $3,505.37

Transportation cost: $4,020.32

Miscellaneous expense cost: $608.44

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,594.75

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,966.23

22. Manitowoc, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,087.77

Healthcare cost: $6,467.60

Housing cost: $5,110.40

Utilities cost: $3,360.30

Transportation cost: $2,923.05

Miscellaneous expense cost: $855.26

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,804.38

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,900.37

21. Verona, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,380.08

Healthcare cost: $6,235.61

Housing cost: $5,100.02

Utilities cost: $3,928.84

Transportation cost: $4,721.85

Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,025.00

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,391.40

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,115.95

20. Freeport, Illinois

Grocery cost: $4,015.82

Healthcare cost: $7,803.30

Housing cost: $2,897.97

Utilities cost: $3,909.24

Transportation cost: $3,004.00

Miscellaneous expense cost: $861.00

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,491.33

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,874.28

19. Maumee, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,276.65

Healthcare cost: $6,369.18

Housing cost: $7,717.54

Utilities cost: $3,811.21

Transportation cost: $3,624.58

Miscellaneous expense cost: $854.44

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,653.60

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,221.13

18. Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Grocery cost: $4,263.16

Healthcare cost: $6,706.62

Housing cost: $5,671.30

Utilities cost: $3,693.58

Transportation cost: $3,233.34

Miscellaneous expense cost: $1,002.86

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,570.86

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,047.57

17. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Grocery cost: $4,110.26

Healthcare cost: $6,798.01

Housing cost: $6,149.10

Utilities cost: $3,556.35

Transportation cost: $3,665.06

Miscellaneous expense cost: $777.36

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,056.13

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,088.01

16. Cleveland, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,204.70

Healthcare cost: $5,820.84

Housing cost: $2,451.33

Utilities cost: $3,721.03

Transportation cost: $4,069.79

Miscellaneous expense cost: $920.86

Total annual expenditure cost: $21,188.54

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,765.71

15. Willoughby, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,483.51

Healthcare cost: $5,884.11

Housing cost: $6,564.58

Utilities cost: $3,709.27

Transportation cost: $3,804.46

Miscellaneous expense cost: $912.66

Total annual expenditure cost: $25,358.59

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,113.22

14. Marion, Iowa

Grocery cost: $4,389.07

Healthcare cost: $7,191.69

Housing cost: $7,354.00

Utilities cost: $3,960.21

Transportation cost: $3,219.85

Miscellaneous expense cost: $945.46

Total annual expenditure cost: $27,060.28

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,255.02

13. Mentor, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,456.53

Healthcare cost: $5,884.11

Housing cost: $7,914.89

Utilities cost: $3,623.00

Transportation cost: $3,817.95

Miscellaneous expense cost: $911.84

Total annual expenditure cost: $26,608.33

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,217.36

12. Weirton, West Virginia

Grocery cost: $4,348.60

Healthcare cost: $7,972.02

Housing cost: $3,043.39

Utilities cost: $3,328.93

Transportation cost: $3,858.43

Miscellaneous expense cost: $787.20

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,338.57

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,944.88

11. Erie, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,222.68

Healthcare cost: $6,348.09

Housing cost: $5,027.31

Utilities cost: $3,732.79

Transportation cost: $3,714.52

Miscellaneous expense cost: $920.04

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,965.44

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,997.12

10. Alliance, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,263.16

Healthcare cost: $6,073.92

Housing cost: $4,279.44

Utilities cost: $3,611.24

Transportation cost: $3,278.31

Miscellaneous expense cost: $806.06

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,312.13

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,859.34

9. Newton, Iowa

Grocery cost: $4,258.66

Healthcare cost: $7,353.38

Housing cost: $4,009.38

Utilities cost: $4,171.94

Transportation cost: $3,057.96

Miscellaneous expense cost: $753.58

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,604.91

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,967.08

8. Barberton, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,276.65

Healthcare cost: $6,130.16

Housing cost: $3,843.19

Utilities cost: $3,662.21

Transportation cost: $3,512.16

Miscellaneous expense cost: $876.58

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,300.95

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,858.41

7. DuBois, Pennsylvania

Grocery cost: $4,380.08

Healthcare cost: $7,423.68

Housing cost: $2,679.85

Utilities cost: $3,862.19

Transportation cost: $3,723.52

Miscellaneous expense cost: $747.02

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,816.33

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,901.36

6. Marietta, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,470.02

Healthcare cost: $7,367.44

Housing cost: $5,286.98

Utilities cost: $4,285.65

Transportation cost: $2,725.18

Miscellaneous expense cost: $717.50

Total annual expenditure cost: $24,852.78

Total monthly expenditure cost: $2,071.06

5. Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Grocery cost: $4,317.12

Healthcare cost: $5,694.30

Housing cost: $5,349.31

Utilities cost: $3,642.61

Transportation cost: $2,689.21

Miscellaneous expense cost: $807.70

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,500.24

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,875.02

4. Massillon, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,321.62

Healthcare cost: $6,073.92

Housing cost: $5,629.75

Utilities cost: $3,697.50

Transportation cost: $3,264.82

Miscellaneous expense cost: $804.42

Total annual expenditure cost: $23,792.04

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,982.67

3. Tiffin, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,096.77

Healthcare cost: $5,659.15

Housing cost: $4,778.02

Utilities cost: $3,987.66

Transportation cost: $2,797.13

Miscellaneous expense cost: $672.40

Total annual expenditure cost: $21,991.13

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,832.59

2. Akron, Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,204.70

Healthcare cost: $6,130.16

Housing cost: $2,742.17

Utilities cost: $3,619.08

Transportation cost: $3,611.09

Miscellaneous expense cost: $878.22

Total annual expenditure cost: $21,185.42

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,765.45

1. Ashland Ohio

Grocery cost: $4,344.10

Healthcare cost: $6,369.18

Housing cost: $4,372.93

Utilities cost: $3,756.32

Transportation cost: $2,990.51

Miscellaneous expense cost: $715.04

Total annual expenditure cost: $22,548.07

Total monthly expenditure cost: $1,879.01

Methodology: To find the 100 Best Cities to Retire on under $3,000 a month, GOBankingRates started by gathering a list of the top places to retire from previous articles by GOBankingRates within 2023. With the list numbering more than 500 cities, each city was re-analyzed by gathering; [1] Grocery cost of living index, [2] Healthcare cost of living index, [3] housing cost of living index, [4] Utilities cost of living, [5] Transportation cost of living, [6] Miscellaneous cost of living sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. Using these indexes and the national medians for each expenditure category sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for people 65 and over. The expenditure categories were summed and all cities over $3,000 a month were removed. For the cities remaining on the list, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The livability index and the annual expenditure costs were scored and combined to find cities that have a cheap cost of living and high quality of life, allowing GOBankingRates to sort and find the best places to retire for under $3,000 a month. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 31, 2023.

