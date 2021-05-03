10.9% of VLUE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), which makes up 0.55% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $84,933,371 worth of BIIB, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BIIB:
BIIB — last trade: $267.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/30/2020
|Michel Vounatsos
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,100
|$241.31
|$748,047
|02/09/2021
|Jesus B. Mantas
|Director
|898
|$267.00
|$239,766
And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), the #102 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $37,625,160 worth of NTAP, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NTAP is detailed in the table below:
NTAP — last trade: $74.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/17/2020
|Michael J. Berry
|EVP Finance & Operations, CFO
|15,000
|$63.89
|$958,329
|03/05/2021
|Brad Anderson
|EVP, SSSBU and CIBU
|8,100
|$61.79
|$500,470
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.