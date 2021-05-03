10.9% of VLUE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), which makes up 0.55% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $84,933,371 worth of BIIB, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BIIB:

BIIB — last trade: $267.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/30/2020 Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer 3,100 $241.31 $748,047 02/09/2021 Jesus B. Mantas Director 898 $267.00 $239,766

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), the #102 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $37,625,160 worth of NTAP, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NTAP is detailed in the table below:

NTAP — last trade: $74.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/17/2020 Michael J. Berry EVP Finance & Operations, CFO 15,000 $63.89 $958,329 03/05/2021 Brad Anderson EVP, SSSBU and CIBU 8,100 $61.79 $500,470

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.