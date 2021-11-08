10.9% of MARB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), which makes up 1.82% of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $141,954 worth of VICI, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VICI:

VICI — last trade: $29.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/17/2021 James R. Abrahamson Director 7,750 $29.50 $228,625 11/04/2021 Samantha Sacks Gallagher General Counsel and EVP 3,400 $29.25 $99,450

