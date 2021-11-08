10.9% of MARB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), which makes up 1.82% of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $141,954 worth of VICI, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VICI:
VICI — last trade: $29.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/17/2021
|James R. Abrahamson
|Director
|7,750
|$29.50
|$228,625
|11/04/2021
|Samantha Sacks Gallagher
|General Counsel and EVP
|3,400
|$29.25
|$99,450
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.