10.9% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,159,032 worth of BNL, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BNL:
BNL — last trade: $16.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2023
|Michael A. Coke
|Director
|10,000
|$17.92
|$179,200
|03/10/2023
|Kevin Fennell
|EVP & CFO
|3,250
|$16.45
|$53,462
|03/10/2023
|Michael B. Caruso
|SVP, Corporate Strategy & IR
|1,000
|$16.33
|$16,332
|03/17/2023
|Ryan M. Albano
|President & COO
|6,200
|$16.74
|$103,800
|03/17/2023
|John David Moragne
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,982
|$16.72
|$100,019
And Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), the #95 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,397,675 worth of MED, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MED is detailed in the table below:
MED — last trade: $100.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/07/2023
|Michael A. Hoer
|Director
|10
|$114.97
|$1,095
|02/07/2023
|Andrea B. Thomas
|Director
|10
|$114.97
|$1,110
|02/07/2023
|Scott Schlackman
|Director
|10
|$114.97
|$1,127
|02/07/2023
|Constance J. Hallquist
|Director
|10
|$114.97
|$1,144
|05/09/2023
|Michael A. Hoer
|Director
|13
|$87.50
|$1,118
|05/09/2023
|Constance J. Hallquist
|Director
|13
|$87.50
|$1,167
|05/09/2023
|Andrea B. Thomas
|Director
|13
|$87.50
|$1,133
|05/09/2023
|Scott Schlackman
|Director
|13
|$87.50
|$1,150
