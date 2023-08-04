10.9% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,159,032 worth of BNL, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BNL:

BNL — last trade: $16.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2023 Michael A. Coke Director 10,000 $17.92 $179,200 03/10/2023 Kevin Fennell EVP & CFO 3,250 $16.45 $53,462 03/10/2023 Michael B. Caruso SVP, Corporate Strategy & IR 1,000 $16.33 $16,332 03/17/2023 Ryan M. Albano President & COO 6,200 $16.74 $103,800 03/17/2023 John David Moragne Chief Executive Officer 5,982 $16.72 $100,019

And Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), the #95 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,397,675 worth of MED, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MED is detailed in the table below:

MED — last trade: $100.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/07/2023 Michael A. Hoer Director 10 $114.97 $1,095 02/07/2023 Andrea B. Thomas Director 10 $114.97 $1,110 02/07/2023 Scott Schlackman Director 10 $114.97 $1,127 02/07/2023 Constance J. Hallquist Director 10 $114.97 $1,144 05/09/2023 Michael A. Hoer Director 13 $87.50 $1,118 05/09/2023 Constance J. Hallquist Director 13 $87.50 $1,167 05/09/2023 Andrea B. Thomas Director 13 $87.50 $1,133 05/09/2023 Scott Schlackman Director 13 $87.50 $1,150

