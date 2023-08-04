News & Insights

Markets
BNL

10.9% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

August 04, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,159,032 worth of BNL, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BNL:

BNL — last trade: $16.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/27/2023 Michael A. Coke Director 10,000 $17.92 $179,200
03/10/2023 Kevin Fennell EVP & CFO 3,250 $16.45 $53,462
03/10/2023 Michael B. Caruso SVP, Corporate Strategy & IR 1,000 $16.33 $16,332
03/17/2023 Ryan M. Albano President & COO 6,200 $16.74 $103,800
03/17/2023 John David Moragne Chief Executive Officer 5,982 $16.72 $100,019

And Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), the #95 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,397,675 worth of MED, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MED is detailed in the table below:

MED — last trade: $100.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/07/2023 Michael A. Hoer Director 10 $114.97 $1,095
02/07/2023 Andrea B. Thomas Director 10 $114.97 $1,110
02/07/2023 Scott Schlackman Director 10 $114.97 $1,127
02/07/2023 Constance J. Hallquist Director 10 $114.97 $1,144
05/09/2023 Michael A. Hoer Director 13 $87.50 $1,118
05/09/2023 Constance J. Hallquist Director 13 $87.50 $1,167
05/09/2023 Andrea B. Thomas Director 13 $87.50 $1,133
05/09/2023 Scott Schlackman Director 13 $87.50 $1,150

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Application Software Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EUDA
 VCIT Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNL
MED

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.