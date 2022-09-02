10.9% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.44% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,904,721 worth of ONB, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:
ONB — last trade: $16.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/29/2022
|Michael L. Scudder
|Executive Chairman
|8,170
|$15.30
|$125,020
|05/02/2022
|Brendon B. Falconer
|CFO
|3,000
|$15.24
|$45,720
|05/02/2022
|Mark G. Sander
|President and COO
|7,000
|$15.31
|$107,166
And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #91 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,330,236 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:
NWBI — last trade: $14.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2022
|David M. Tullio
|Director
|2,000
|$12.59
|$25,176
|05/05/2022
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$12.52
|$125,200
|05/06/2022
|Mark T. Reitzes
|SEVP, Commercial Banking
|2,050
|$12.13
|$24,872
