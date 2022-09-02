10.9% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.44% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,904,721 worth of ONB, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:

ONB — last trade: $16.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/29/2022 Michael L. Scudder Executive Chairman 8,170 $15.30 $125,020 05/02/2022 Brendon B. Falconer CFO 3,000 $15.24 $45,720 05/02/2022 Mark G. Sander President and COO 7,000 $15.31 $107,166

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #91 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,330,236 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:

NWBI — last trade: $14.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/03/2022 David M. Tullio Director 2,000 $12.59 $25,176 05/05/2022 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $12.52 $125,200 05/06/2022 Mark T. Reitzes SEVP, Commercial Banking 2,050 $12.13 $24,872

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.