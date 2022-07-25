10.8% of FYT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), which makes up 0.39% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $852,766 worth of PLAY, making it the #118 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PLAY:

PLAY — last trade: $34.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/08/2022 Kevin M. Sheehan Interim CEO 10,000 $40.58 $405,800 07/13/2022 Christopher Daniel Morris Chief Executive Officer 33,400 $30.54 $1,020,096

