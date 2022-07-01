10.8% of FXD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), which makes up 0.80% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,238,663 worth of EXPE, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXPE:
EXPE — last trade: $94.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Peter M. Kern
|CEO and Vice Chairman
|6,000
|$167.79
|$1,006,747
|05/18/2022
|Patricia Menendez-cambo
|Director
|800
|$123.87
|$99,097
And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), the #78 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,219,996 worth of COTY, which represents approximately 0.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COTY is detailed in the table below:
COTY — last trade: $8.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2022
|Sue Nabi
|Chief Executive Officer
|304,786
|$8.29
|$2,525,796
|03/10/2022
|Beatrice Ballini
|Director
|7,000
|$7.87
|$55,090
|05/10/2022
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|50,000
|$6.13
|$306,670
|05/17/2022
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|100,000
|$6.45
|$645,080
|05/16/2022
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|50,000
|$6.48
|$323,875
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows