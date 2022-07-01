10.8% of FXD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), which makes up 0.80% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,238,663 worth of EXPE, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXPE:

EXPE — last trade: $94.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Peter M. Kern CEO and Vice Chairman 6,000 $167.79 $1,006,747 05/18/2022 Patricia Menendez-cambo Director 800 $123.87 $99,097

And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), the #78 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,219,996 worth of COTY, which represents approximately 0.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COTY is detailed in the table below:

COTY — last trade: $8.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2022 Sue Nabi Chief Executive Officer 304,786 $8.29 $2,525,796 03/10/2022 Beatrice Ballini Director 7,000 $7.87 $55,090 05/10/2022 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $6.13 $306,670 05/17/2022 Olivier Goudet Director 100,000 $6.45 $645,080 05/16/2022 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $6.48 $323,875

