10.8% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

October 11, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), which makes up 0.42% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,312,163 worth of SPB, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPB:

SPB — last trade: $76.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/23/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 10,000 $72.31 $723,150
08/21/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 10,000 $79.20 $792,050
08/29/2023 Ehsan Zargar EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary 843 $82.98 $69,952
08/29/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 5,000 $82.89 $414,450

And Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), the #125 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,073,880 worth of FCPT, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT is detailed in the table below:

FCPT — last trade: $22.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 9,425 $26.53 $250,045
06/06/2023 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 7,600 $26.06 $198,056

