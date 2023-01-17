10.8% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), which makes up 1.59% of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $879,061 worth of FCX, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCX:

FCX — last trade: $45.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/03/2022 Sara Grootwassink Lewis Director 3,000 $28.79 $86,355 08/29/2022 Ryan Michael Lance Director 31,000 $31.88 $988,314

