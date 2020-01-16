10.7% of VBR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), which makes up 0.29% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $97,175,030 worth of PB, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PB:
PB — last trade: $69.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2019
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Vice Chairman
|10,000
|$64.39
|$643,864
|12/02/2019
|Kevin J. Hanigan
|President & COO
|3,000
|$69.24
|$207,720
And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #108 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $76,896,176 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:
KMPR — last trade: $77.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/30/2019
|Robert Joseph Joyce
|Director
|500
|$69.75
|$34,875
|09/13/2019
|Kimberly A. Holmes
|EVP, Chief Actuary &
|2,600
|$75.35
|$195,903
