10.7% of VBR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), which makes up 0.29% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $97,175,030 worth of PB, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PB:

PB — last trade: $69.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2019 H. E. Timanus Jr. Vice Chairman 10,000 $64.39 $643,864
12/02/2019 Kevin J. Hanigan President & COO 3,000 $69.24 $207,720

And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #108 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $76,896,176 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:

KMPR — last trade: $77.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/30/2019 Robert Joseph Joyce Director 500 $69.75 $34,875
09/13/2019 Kimberly A. Holmes EVP, Chief Actuary & 2,600 $75.35 $195,903

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

