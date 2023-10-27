News & Insights

Markets
NBTB

10.7% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

October 27, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), which makes up 0.21% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,391,184 worth of NBTB, making it the #164 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB:

NBTB — last trade: $33.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/02/2023 Timothy E. Delaney Director 40,000 $29.77 $1,190,800
08/10/2023 Jason David Brown Director 650 $36.99 $24,043

And Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), the #184 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,106,914 worth of CBU, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CBU is detailed in the table below:

CBU — last trade: $39.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/16/2023 Dimitar Karaivanov EVP, Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $48.50 $48,500
09/07/2023 Dimitar Karaivanov EVP, Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $44.50 $44,500
09/22/2023 Brian R. Ace Director 2,410 $41.37 $99,702

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Midcap Stocks
 Institutional Holders of PSQH
 UCYB market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBTB
CBU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.