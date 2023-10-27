10.7% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), which makes up 0.21% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,391,184 worth of NBTB, making it the #164 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB:
NBTB — last trade: $33.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2023
|Timothy E. Delaney
|Director
|40,000
|$29.77
|$1,190,800
|08/10/2023
|Jason David Brown
|Director
|650
|$36.99
|$24,043
And Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), the #184 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,106,914 worth of CBU, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CBU is detailed in the table below:
CBU — last trade: $39.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/16/2023
|Dimitar Karaivanov
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|1,000
|$48.50
|$48,500
|09/07/2023
|Dimitar Karaivanov
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|1,000
|$44.50
|$44,500
|09/22/2023
|Brian R. Ace
|Director
|2,410
|$41.37
|$99,702
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Cheap Midcap Stocks
Institutional Holders of PSQH
UCYB market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.