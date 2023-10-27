10.7% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), which makes up 0.21% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,391,184 worth of NBTB, making it the #164 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB:

NBTB — last trade: $33.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2023 Timothy E. Delaney Director 40,000 $29.77 $1,190,800 08/10/2023 Jason David Brown Director 650 $36.99 $24,043

And Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), the #184 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,106,914 worth of CBU, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CBU is detailed in the table below:

CBU — last trade: $39.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/16/2023 Dimitar Karaivanov EVP, Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $48.50 $48,500 09/07/2023 Dimitar Karaivanov EVP, Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $44.50 $44,500 09/22/2023 Brian R. Ace Director 2,410 $41.37 $99,702

