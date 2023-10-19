10.7% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN), which makes up 0.60% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,427,632 worth of MLKN, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MLKN:

MLKN — last trade: $24.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2023 Megan Lyon Chief Strategy Offcr 6,410 $15.60 $99,996 07/18/2023 Michael A. Volkema Director 13,584 $16.95 $230,246 07/18/2023 Michael R. Smith Director 1,200 $17.19 $20,629 07/18/2023 Mike C. Smith Director 4,000 $17.25 $68,988 07/17/2023 Lisa A. Kro Director 5,950 $16.80 $99,948

And Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), the #129 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,968,599 worth of STC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STC is detailed in the table below:

STC — last trade: $41.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/14/2023 Frederick H. Eppinger Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $42.00 $84,000 06/14/2023 C. Allen Bradley Jr. Director 1,000 $41.91 $41,909

