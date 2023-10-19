News & Insights

Markets
MLKN

10.7% of DES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

October 19, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN), which makes up 0.60% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,427,632 worth of MLKN, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MLKN:

MLKN — last trade: $24.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/05/2023 Megan Lyon Chief Strategy Offcr 6,410 $15.60 $99,996
07/18/2023 Michael A. Volkema Director 13,584 $16.95 $230,246
07/18/2023 Michael R. Smith Director 1,200 $17.19 $20,629
07/18/2023 Mike C. Smith Director 4,000 $17.25 $68,988
07/17/2023 Lisa A. Kro Director 5,950 $16.80 $99,948

And Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), the #129 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,968,599 worth of STC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STC is detailed in the table below:

STC — last trade: $41.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/14/2023 Frederick H. Eppinger Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $42.00 $84,000
06/14/2023 C. Allen Bradley Jr. Director 1,000 $41.91 $41,909

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NOPE
 TSI Historical Stock Prices
 LGF.B market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLKN
STC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.