10.7% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), which makes up 1.33% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,008,290 worth of PYPL, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PYPL:

PYPL — last trade: $101.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/18/2022 Frank D. Yeary Director 4,500 $103.96 $467,834 05/04/2022 Enrique Lores Director 1,100 $88.13 $96,947 05/06/2022 Mark Britto EVP, Chief Product Officer 7,370 $81.04 $597,229

And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #63 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $476,514 worth of ET, which represents approximately 0.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:

ET — last trade: $11.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/06/2022 Michael K. Grimm Director 504,600 $11.21 $5,657,026 07/15/2022 Richard D. Brannon Director 137,680 $9.69 $1,334,660 08/09/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,591,092 $10.94 $17,406,546 08/08/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,158,908 $10.93 $12,666,864 08/15/2022 Bradford D. Whitehurst CFO 10,000 $11.50 $115,000

