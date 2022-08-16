10.7% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), which makes up 1.33% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,008,290 worth of PYPL, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PYPL:
PYPL — last trade: $101.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/18/2022
|Frank D. Yeary
|Director
|4,500
|$103.96
|$467,834
|05/04/2022
|Enrique Lores
|Director
|1,100
|$88.13
|$96,947
|05/06/2022
|Mark Britto
|EVP, Chief Product Officer
|7,370
|$81.04
|$597,229
And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #63 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $476,514 worth of ET, which represents approximately 0.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:
ET — last trade: $11.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/06/2022
|Michael K. Grimm
|Director
|504,600
|$11.21
|$5,657,026
|07/15/2022
|Richard D. Brannon
|Director
|137,680
|$9.69
|$1,334,660
|08/09/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,591,092
|$10.94
|$17,406,546
|08/08/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,158,908
|$10.93
|$12,666,864
|08/15/2022
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|CFO
|10,000
|$11.50
|$115,000
