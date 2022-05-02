10.6% of XSW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (Symbol: XSW) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS), which makes up 0.53% of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (Symbol: XSW), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,512,343 worth of EXLS, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXLS:
EXLS — last trade: $136.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/16/2022
|Ajay Ayyappan
|SVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.
|1,263
|$136.04
|$171,819
|03/14/2022
|Maurizio Nicolelli
|Executive Vice President & CFO
|1,200
|$124.50
|$149,400
|03/14/2022
|Narasimha Kini
|EVP, Emerging Bus Unit Leader
|1,000
|$124.75
|$124,750
|03/16/2022
|Anita Mahon
|EVP & Chief Growth Officer
|1,150
|$138.05
|$158,758
And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR), the #42 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (Symbol: XSW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,485,909 worth of SMAR, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SMAR is detailed in the table below:
SMAR — last trade: $48.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2021
|Matthew S. McIlwain
|Director
|15,000
|$70.88
|$1,063,209
|01/07/2022
|James N. White
|Director
|150,000
|$63.07
|$9,460,455
|03/18/2022
|Matthew S. McIlwain
|Director
|10,000
|$49.62
|$496,218
