10.6% of XSW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (Symbol: XSW) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS), which makes up 0.53% of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (Symbol: XSW), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,512,343 worth of EXLS, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXLS:

EXLS — last trade: $136.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/16/2022 Ajay Ayyappan SVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y. 1,263 $136.04 $171,819 03/14/2022 Maurizio Nicolelli Executive Vice President & CFO 1,200 $124.50 $149,400 03/14/2022 Narasimha Kini EVP, Emerging Bus Unit Leader 1,000 $124.75 $124,750 03/16/2022 Anita Mahon EVP & Chief Growth Officer 1,150 $138.05 $158,758

And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR), the #42 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (Symbol: XSW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,485,909 worth of SMAR, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SMAR is detailed in the table below:

SMAR — last trade: $48.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/10/2021 Matthew S. McIlwain Director 15,000 $70.88 $1,063,209 01/07/2022 James N. White Director 150,000 $63.07 $9,460,455 03/18/2022 Matthew S. McIlwain Director 10,000 $49.62 $496,218

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.