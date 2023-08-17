10.6% of VOE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 0.67% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $188,213,376 worth of WMB, making it the #53 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:

WMB — last trade: $34.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2023 William H. Spence Director 5,000 $29.61 $148,043 03/14/2023 Stephen W. Bergstrom Director 6,895 $29.00 $199,955 03/14/2023 Murray D. Smith Director 400 $29.66 $11,864

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), the #158 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $63,879,296 worth of VFC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VFC is detailed in the table below:

VFC — last trade: $20.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 Carol L. Roberts Director 7,109 $21.07 $149,786 08/09/2023 Richard Carucci Director 40,000 $19.09 $763,644

