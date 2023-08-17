10.6% of VOE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 0.67% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $188,213,376 worth of WMB, making it the #53 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:
WMB — last trade: $34.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|William H. Spence
|Director
|5,000
|$29.61
|$148,043
|03/14/2023
|Stephen W. Bergstrom
|Director
|6,895
|$29.00
|$199,955
|03/14/2023
|Murray D. Smith
|Director
|400
|$29.66
|$11,864
And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), the #158 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $63,879,296 worth of VFC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VFC is detailed in the table below:
VFC — last trade: $20.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Carol L. Roberts
|Director
|7,109
|$21.07
|$149,786
|08/09/2023
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|40,000
|$19.09
|$763,644
