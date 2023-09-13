News & Insights

Markets
DKS

10.6% of VBR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

September 13, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $119,733,085 worth of DKS, making it the #94 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKS:

DKS — last trade: $110.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/24/2023 Sandeep Mathrani Director 1,300 $113.54 $147,602
09/07/2023 William J. Colombo Director 2,200 $110.00 $241,999

And Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), the #106 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $117,538,161 worth of SF, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SF is detailed in the table below:

SF — last trade: $65.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,174 $56.53 $575,158
03/24/2023 James M. Zemlyak Co-President 20,000 $56.05 $1,121,100

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock ETFs
 LRCX RSI
 BLX Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKS
SF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.