10.6% of VBR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $119,733,085 worth of DKS, making it the #94 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKS:
DKS — last trade: $110.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/24/2023
|Sandeep Mathrani
|Director
|1,300
|$113.54
|$147,602
|09/07/2023
|William J. Colombo
|Director
|2,200
|$110.00
|$241,999
And Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), the #106 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $117,538,161 worth of SF, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SF is detailed in the table below:
SF — last trade: $65.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Ronald J. Kruszewski
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,174
|$56.53
|$575,158
|03/24/2023
|James M. Zemlyak
|Co-President
|20,000
|$56.05
|$1,121,100
