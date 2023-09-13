10.6% of VBR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $119,733,085 worth of DKS, making it the #94 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKS:

DKS — last trade: $110.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/24/2023 Sandeep Mathrani Director 1,300 $113.54 $147,602 09/07/2023 William J. Colombo Director 2,200 $110.00 $241,999

And Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), the #106 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $117,538,161 worth of SF, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SF is detailed in the table below:

SF — last trade: $65.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,174 $56.53 $575,158 03/24/2023 James M. Zemlyak Co-President 20,000 $56.05 $1,121,100

