10.6% of MTUM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: MTUM) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), which makes up 3.49% of the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: MTUM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $356,079,688 worth of LLY, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LLY:
LLY — last trade: $316.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2022
|Marschall S. Runge
|Director
|202
|$246.78
|$49,850
|08/12/2022
|Jackson P. Tai
|Director
|656
|$304.19
|$199,549
