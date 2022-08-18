10.6% of MTUM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: MTUM) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), which makes up 3.49% of the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: MTUM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $356,079,688 worth of LLY, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LLY:

LLY — last trade: $316.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2022 Marschall S. Runge Director 202 $246.78 $49,850 08/12/2022 Jackson P. Tai Director 656 $304.19 $199,549

