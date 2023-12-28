News & Insights

Markets
EES

10.6% of EES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

December 28, 2023 — 09:48 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), which makes up 0.47% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,057,637 worth of LUMN, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN:

LUMN — last trade: $1.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/02/2023 Kathleen E. Johnson President & CEO 1,000,000 $0.97 $970,000
11/03/2023 Christopher Stansbury EVP and CFO 500,000 $1.10 $549,450
11/07/2023 James Fowler Director 70,000 $1.40 $97,916

And NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), the #14 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,843,254 worth of VYX, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VYX is detailed in the table below:

VYX — last trade: $17.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/17/2023 James G. Kelly Director 64,200 $15.50 $995,100
12/01/2023 Kevin Michael Reddy Director 6,250 $16.05 $100,312

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks
 WHD Dividend History
 Funds Holding CRDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EES
LUMN
VYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.