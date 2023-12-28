10.6% of EES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), which makes up 0.47% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,057,637 worth of LUMN, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN:

LUMN — last trade: $1.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/02/2023 Kathleen E. Johnson President & CEO 1,000,000 $0.97 $970,000 11/03/2023 Christopher Stansbury EVP and CFO 500,000 $1.10 $549,450 11/07/2023 James Fowler Director 70,000 $1.40 $97,916

And NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), the #14 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,843,254 worth of VYX, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VYX is detailed in the table below:

VYX — last trade: $17.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/17/2023 James G. Kelly Director 64,200 $15.50 $995,100 12/01/2023 Kevin Michael Reddy Director 6,250 $16.05 $100,312

