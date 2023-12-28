10.6% of EES Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), which makes up 0.47% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,057,637 worth of LUMN, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN:
LUMN — last trade: $1.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/02/2023
|Kathleen E. Johnson
|President & CEO
|1,000,000
|$0.97
|$970,000
|11/03/2023
|Christopher Stansbury
|EVP and CFO
|500,000
|$1.10
|$549,450
|11/07/2023
|James Fowler
|Director
|70,000
|$1.40
|$97,916
And NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), the #14 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,843,254 worth of VYX, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VYX is detailed in the table below:
VYX — last trade: $17.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/17/2023
|James G. Kelly
|Director
|64,200
|$15.50
|$995,100
|12/01/2023
|Kevin Michael Reddy
|Director
|6,250
|$16.05
|$100,312
