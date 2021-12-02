10.6% of BBH Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Biotech ETF (Symbol: BBH) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), which makes up 6.88% of the Biotech ETF (Symbol: BBH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $39,455,323 worth of VRTX, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VRTX:
VRTX — last trade: $205 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2021
|Bruce I. Sachs
|Director
|15,000
|$197.91
|$2,968,650
|08/19/2021
|Reshma Kewalramani
|CEO & President
|10,000
|$195.65
|$1,956,492
And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), the #12 largest holding among components of the Biotech ETF (Symbol: BBH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $21,577,529 worth of GH, which represents approximately 3.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GH is detailed in the table below:
GH — last trade: $97.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/23/2021
|Helmy Eltoukhy
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|104,500
|$96.15
|$10,048,130
|11/23/2021
|Amirali Talasaz
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|104,500
|$96.12
|$10,044,222
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.