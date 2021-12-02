10.6% of BBH Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Biotech ETF (Symbol: BBH) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), which makes up 6.88% of the Biotech ETF (Symbol: BBH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $39,455,323 worth of VRTX, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VRTX:

VRTX — last trade: $205 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2021 Bruce I. Sachs Director 15,000 $197.91 $2,968,650 08/19/2021 Reshma Kewalramani CEO & President 10,000 $195.65 $1,956,492

And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), the #12 largest holding among components of the Biotech ETF (Symbol: BBH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $21,577,529 worth of GH, which represents approximately 3.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GH is detailed in the table below:

GH — last trade: $97.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/23/2021 Helmy Eltoukhy Co-Chief Executive Officer 104,500 $96.15 $10,048,130 11/23/2021 Amirali Talasaz Co-Chief Executive Officer 104,500 $96.12 $10,044,222

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.