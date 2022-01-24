Markets
10.6% of AFSM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

BNK Invest
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), which makes up 0.81% of the First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,332 worth of VSTO, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VSTO:

VSTO — last trade: $38.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2021 Mark A. Gottfredson Director 5,000 $44.20 $221,000
12/02/2021 Robert M. Tarola Director 2,500 $42.02 $105,050
12/03/2021 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi SVP & CFO 1,200 $39.22 $47,060

And Cohu Inc (Symbol: COHU), the #166 largest holding among components of the First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,547 worth of COHU, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COHU is detailed in the table below:

COHU — last trade: $31.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/12/2021 Yon Jorden Director 3,000 $30.89 $92,670
08/13/2021 Luis A. Muller President & CEO 3,200 $31.22 $99,904

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

