10.6% of AFSM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), which makes up 0.81% of the First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,332 worth of VSTO, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VSTO:
VSTO — last trade: $38.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2021
|Mark A. Gottfredson
|Director
|5,000
|$44.20
|$221,000
|12/02/2021
|Robert M. Tarola
|Director
|2,500
|$42.02
|$105,050
|12/03/2021
|Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi
|SVP & CFO
|1,200
|$39.22
|$47,060
And Cohu Inc (Symbol: COHU), the #166 largest holding among components of the First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,547 worth of COHU, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COHU is detailed in the table below:
COHU — last trade: $31.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/12/2021
|Yon Jorden
|Director
|3,000
|$30.89
|$92,670
|08/13/2021
|Luis A. Muller
|President & CEO
|3,200
|$31.22
|$99,904
