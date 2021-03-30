10.5% of XAR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), which makes up 3.10% of the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,549,390 worth of MAXR, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAXR:
MAXR — last trade: $35.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2020
|Howell M. Estes
|Director
|2,800
|$23.14
|$64,782
|11/10/2020
|Biggs C. Porter
|EVP, CFO
|2,000
|$23.09
|$46,180
|03/25/2021
|Daniel L. Jablonsky
|President and CEO
|1,500
|$35.72
|$53,577
