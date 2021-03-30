10.5% of XAR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), which makes up 3.10% of the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,549,390 worth of MAXR, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAXR:

MAXR — last trade: $35.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/10/2020 Howell M. Estes Director 2,800 $23.14 $64,782 11/10/2020 Biggs C. Porter EVP, CFO 2,000 $23.09 $46,180 03/25/2021 Daniel L. Jablonsky President and CEO 1,500 $35.72 $53,577

