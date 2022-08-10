10.5% of VTWO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), which makes up 0.08% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,541,914 worth of APPS, making it the #407 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APPS:

APPS — last trade: $21.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Michelle M. Sterling Director 1,000 $36.79 $36,790 03/14/2022 Robert M. Deutschman Director 15,000 $31.66 $474,900

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), the #588 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,988,387 worth of ENVX, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENVX is detailed in the table below:

ENVX — last trade: $14.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/08/2022 J. Daniel McCranie Director 20,000 $14.57 $291,422 05/13/2022 J. Daniel McCranie Director 30,000 $8.95 $268,500 05/17/2022 Thurman J. Rodgers Director 300,000 $8.86 $2,657,000 05/23/2022 Thurman J. Rodgers Director 100,000 $9.00 $900,000

