10.5% of VTWO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), which makes up 0.08% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,541,914 worth of APPS, making it the #407 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APPS:
APPS — last trade: $21.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Michelle M. Sterling
|Director
|1,000
|$36.79
|$36,790
|03/14/2022
|Robert M. Deutschman
|Director
|15,000
|$31.66
|$474,900
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), the #588 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,988,387 worth of ENVX, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENVX is detailed in the table below:
ENVX — last trade: $14.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/08/2022
|J. Daniel McCranie
|Director
|20,000
|$14.57
|$291,422
|05/13/2022
|J. Daniel McCranie
|Director
|30,000
|$8.95
|$268,500
|05/17/2022
|Thurman J. Rodgers
|Director
|300,000
|$8.86
|$2,657,000
|05/23/2022
|Thurman J. Rodgers
|Director
|100,000
|$9.00
|$900,000
