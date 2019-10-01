10.5% of VOE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), which makes up 0.59% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $114,626,190 worth of XRAY, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY:

XRAY — last trade: $53.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2019 Daniel P. Key SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer 3,697 $54.68 $202,152 05/23/2019 Gregory T. Lucier Director 10,000 $53.60 $536,047 05/29/2019 Donald M. Casey Jr. President & CEO 10,000 $53.68 $536,769 06/06/2019 Betsy D. Holden Director 2,720 $55.31 $150,439

And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #86 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $99,944,791 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:

RE — last trade: $266.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2019 Daniel P. Key SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer 3,697 $54.68 $202,152 08/02/2019 Meryl D. Hartzband Director 500 $242.31 $121,155 05/23/2019 Gregory T. Lucier Director 10,000 $53.60 $536,047 08/01/2019 John A. Graf Director 1,020 $244.35 $249,234 05/29/2019 Donald M. Casey Jr. President & CEO 10,000 $53.68 $536,769 06/06/2019 Betsy D. Holden Director 2,720 $55.31 $150,439

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.