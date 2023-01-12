10.5% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 3.91% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,624,486 worth of CCI, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:

CCI — last trade: $151.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/22/2022 Kevin A. Stephens Director 699 $173.60 $121,344 10/21/2022 Matthew Thornton III Director 1,215 $123.78 $150,398 10/24/2022 Kevin A. Stephens Director 2,000 $123.50 $247,000

