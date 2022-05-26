10.5% of FYC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS), which makes up 0.54% of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,083,618 worth of MSGS, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MSGS:
MSGS — last trade: $163.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/29/2021
|Joseph Cohen
|Director
|102
|$175.30
|$17,881
|03/04/2022
|Andrew Lustgarten
|President & CEO
|6,000
|$166.00
|$996,000
And Custom Truck One Source Inc (Symbol: CTOS), the #142 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $661,433 worth of CTOS, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CTOS is detailed in the table below:
CTOS — last trade: $5.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/06/2021
|James Carlsen
|CIO
|10,000
|$7.62
|$76,209
|12/13/2021
|Thomas R. Rich
|EVP - Rentals
|15,000
|$7.62
|$114,369
|05/16/2022
|Mark Ein
|Director
|50,000
|$5.79
|$289,670
|05/13/2022
|Marshall Heinberg
|Director
|40,000
|$5.68
|$227,200
|05/13/2022
|Raymond Todd Barrett
|Chief Accounting Officer
|5,000
|$5.67
|$28,350
|05/13/2022
|Mark Ein
|Director
|351,903
|$5.91
|$2,079,747
