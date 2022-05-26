Markets
10.5% of FYC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS), which makes up 0.54% of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,083,618 worth of MSGS, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MSGS:

MSGS — last trade: $163.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/29/2021 Joseph Cohen Director 102 $175.30 $17,881
03/04/2022 Andrew Lustgarten President & CEO 6,000 $166.00 $996,000

And Custom Truck One Source Inc (Symbol: CTOS), the #142 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $661,433 worth of CTOS, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CTOS is detailed in the table below:

CTOS — last trade: $5.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/06/2021 James Carlsen CIO 10,000 $7.62 $76,209
12/13/2021 Thomas R. Rich EVP - Rentals 15,000 $7.62 $114,369
05/16/2022 Mark Ein Director 50,000 $5.79 $289,670
05/13/2022 Marshall Heinberg Director 40,000 $5.68 $227,200
05/13/2022 Raymond Todd Barrett Chief Accounting Officer 5,000 $5.67 $28,350
05/13/2022 Mark Ein Director 351,903 $5.91 $2,079,747

