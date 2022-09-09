10.5% of FXD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), which makes up 1.25% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,685,168 worth of PVH, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PVH:
PVH — last trade: $57.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/06/2022
|Martijn Hagman
|CEO TH Global/PVH Europe
|1,856
|$53.93
|$100,094
|09/06/2022
|Stefan Larsson
|Chief Executive Officer
|18,540
|$53.94
|$1,000,000
|09/06/2022
|Zachary Coughlin
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|1,857
|$53.85
|$100,000
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), the #41 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,854,032 worth of AZO, which represents approximately 1.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AZO is detailed in the table below:
AZO — last trade: $2193.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/17/2022
|K. Michelle Borninkhof
|Senior Vice President & CIO
|259
|$1944.66
|$503,668
|05/26/2022
|Brian Hannasch
|Director
|133
|$1901.95
|$252,959
