10.5% of FXD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), which makes up 1.25% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,685,168 worth of PVH, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PVH:

PVH — last trade: $57.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2022 Martijn Hagman CEO TH Global/PVH Europe 1,856 $53.93 $100,094
09/06/2022 Stefan Larsson Chief Executive Officer 18,540 $53.94 $1,000,000
09/06/2022 Zachary Coughlin EVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,857 $53.85 $100,000

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), the #41 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,854,032 worth of AZO, which represents approximately 1.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AZO is detailed in the table below:

AZO — last trade: $2193.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/17/2022 K. Michelle Borninkhof Senior Vice President & CIO 259 $1944.66 $503,668
05/26/2022 Brian Hannasch Director 133 $1901.95 $252,959

