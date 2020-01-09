Markets
10.5% of FPX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), which makes up 3.07% of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (Symbol: FPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,204,089 worth of TSLA, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLA:

TSLA — last trade: $492.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/29/2019 Robyn M. Denholm Director 1,000 $232.72 $232,720
08/14/2019 Kathleen Wilson-thompson Director 360 $221.71 $79,816

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), the #21 largest holding among components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (Symbol: FPX), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,923,347 worth of DOW, which represents approximately 1.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOW is detailed in the table below:

DOW — last trade: $52.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2019 Jeff M. Fettig Director 30,000 $46.00 $1,379,955
08/08/2019 Wesley G. Bush Director 5,000 $46.64 $233,224
08/08/2019 Daniel Yohannes Director 1,000 $46.71 $46,707
12/10/2019 Richard K. Davis Director 6,000 $52.91 $317,460

