10.5% of FPX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), which makes up 3.07% of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (Symbol: FPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,204,089 worth of TSLA, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLA:
TSLA — last trade: $492.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/29/2019
|Robyn M. Denholm
|Director
|1,000
|$232.72
|$232,720
|08/14/2019
|Kathleen Wilson-thompson
|Director
|360
|$221.71
|$79,816
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), the #21 largest holding among components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (Symbol: FPX), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,923,347 worth of DOW, which represents approximately 1.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOW is detailed in the table below:
DOW — last trade: $52.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2019
|Jeff M. Fettig
|Director
|30,000
|$46.00
|$1,379,955
|08/08/2019
|Wesley G. Bush
|Director
|5,000
|$46.64
|$233,224
|08/08/2019
|Daniel Yohannes
|Director
|1,000
|$46.71
|$46,707
|12/10/2019
|Richard K. Davis
|Director
|6,000
|$52.91
|$317,460
