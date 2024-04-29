News & Insights

10.4% of XTL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

April 29, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), which makes up 2.67% of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,409,084 worth of LUMN, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN:

LUMN — last trade: $1.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/02/2023 Kathleen E. Johnson President & CEO 1,000,000 $0.97 $970,000
11/03/2023 Christopher Stansbury EVP and CFO 500,000 $1.10 $549,450
11/07/2023 James Fowler Director 70,000 $1.40 $97,916
02/09/2024 James Fowler Director 30,000 $1.50 $45,000
02/13/2024 James Fowler Director 33,500 $1.68 $56,428
02/26/2024 T. Michael Glenn Director 50,000 $1.47 $73,300
03/01/2024 Laurie Siegel Director 30,000 $1.60 $47,997

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), the #27 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $929,547 worth of GOGO, which represents approximately 1.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GOGO is detailed in the table below:

GOGO — last trade: $9.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2024 Charles C. Townsend Director 289,654 $8.32 $2,410,844
02/29/2024 Harris N. Williams Director 12,000 $8.10 $97,200
03/14/2024 Charles C. Townsend Director 28,857 $9.03 $260,613

