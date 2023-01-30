Markets
XTL

10.4% of XTL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

January 30, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), which makes up 3.19% of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,406,190 worth of COMM, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COMM:

COMM — last trade: $8.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2022 Claudius E. Watts IV Director 15,000 $9.66 $144,892
08/31/2022 Kyle David Lorentzen EVP & CFO 17,700 $10.69 $189,209
08/26/2022 Charles L. Treadway President and CEO 48,076 $10.41 $500,428
09/02/2022 John R. Carlson SVP & Chief Commercial Officer 11,868 $12.62 $149,730

And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), the #22 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,234,291 worth of LUMN, which represents approximately 2.96% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN is detailed in the table below:

LUMN — last trade: $5.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/04/2022 Hal Jones Director 11,500 $5.93 $68,195
11/04/2022 Steven T. Clontz Director 11,500 $5.90 $67,850
11/08/2022 Martha Helena Bejar Director 12,500 $6.36 $79,500
11/04/2022 T. Michael Glenn Director 20,000 $5.92 $118,400
11/11/2022 Steven T. Clontz Director 5,000 $6.31 $31,550
11/29/2022 Steven T. Clontz Director 5,000 $5.34 $26,700

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of CZMR
 Funds Holding MGPI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XTL
COMM
LUMN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.