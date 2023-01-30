10.4% of XTL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), which makes up 3.19% of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,406,190 worth of COMM, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COMM:
COMM — last trade: $8.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2022
|Claudius E. Watts IV
|Director
|15,000
|$9.66
|$144,892
|08/31/2022
|Kyle David Lorentzen
|EVP & CFO
|17,700
|$10.69
|$189,209
|08/26/2022
|Charles L. Treadway
|President and CEO
|48,076
|$10.41
|$500,428
|09/02/2022
|John R. Carlson
|SVP & Chief Commercial Officer
|11,868
|$12.62
|$149,730
And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), the #22 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,234,291 worth of LUMN, which represents approximately 2.96% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN is detailed in the table below:
LUMN — last trade: $5.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2022
|Hal Jones
|Director
|11,500
|$5.93
|$68,195
|11/04/2022
|Steven T. Clontz
|Director
|11,500
|$5.90
|$67,850
|11/08/2022
|Martha Helena Bejar
|Director
|12,500
|$6.36
|$79,500
|11/04/2022
|T. Michael Glenn
|Director
|20,000
|$5.92
|$118,400
|11/11/2022
|Steven T. Clontz
|Director
|5,000
|$6.31
|$31,550
|11/29/2022
|Steven T. Clontz
|Director
|5,000
|$5.34
|$26,700
