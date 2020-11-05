10.4% of VNQ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA), which makes up 0.52% of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $290,450,294 worth of HTA, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTA:
HTA — last trade: $26.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2020
|Warren D. Fix
|Director
|1,000
|$24.99
|$24,990
|05/15/2020
|Robert A. Milligan
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$23.75
|$47,500
And Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP), the #59 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $237,045,570 worth of HPP, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HPP is detailed in the table below:
HPP — last trade: $20.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2020
|Barry Alan Porter
|Director
|5,000
|$20.60
|$103,000
|05/22/2020
|Robert Matthew Moran Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$21.37
|$213,700
|08/19/2020
|Barry Alan Porter
|Director
|5,000
|$23.09
|$115,450
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.