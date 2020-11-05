Markets
10.4% of VNQ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA), which makes up 0.52% of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $290,450,294 worth of HTA, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTA:

HTA — last trade: $26.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2020 Warren D. Fix Director 1,000 $24.99 $24,990
05/15/2020 Robert A. Milligan Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $23.75 $47,500

And Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP), the #59 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $237,045,570 worth of HPP, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HPP is detailed in the table below:

HPP — last trade: $20.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/13/2020 Barry Alan Porter Director 5,000 $20.60 $103,000
05/22/2020 Robert Matthew Moran Jr. Director 10,000 $21.37 $213,700
08/19/2020 Barry Alan Porter Director 5,000 $23.09 $115,450

