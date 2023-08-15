10.4% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), which makes up 0.37% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,499,519 worth of VAC, making it the #100 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VAC:
VAC — last trade: $113.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2023
|Anthony E. Terry
|EVP, CFO
|1,800
|$113.55
|$204,390
|08/07/2023
|John E. Geller Jr.
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$112.84
|$564,200
And Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL), the #101 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,700,208 worth of SRCL, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SRCL is detailed in the table below:
SRCL — last trade: $46.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2023
|Naren K. Gursahaney
|Director
|6,000
|$47.91
|$287,477
|06/07/2023
|Joseph Anthony Reuter
|EVP & Chief People Officer
|7,000
|$44.09
|$308,619
