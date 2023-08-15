News & Insights

Markets
VAC

10.4% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

August 15, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), which makes up 0.37% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,499,519 worth of VAC, making it the #100 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VAC:

VAC — last trade: $113.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2023 Anthony E. Terry EVP, CFO 1,800 $113.55 $204,390
08/07/2023 John E. Geller Jr. President and CEO 5,000 $112.84 $564,200

And Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL), the #101 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,700,208 worth of SRCL, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SRCL is detailed in the table below:

SRCL — last trade: $46.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/24/2023 Naren K. Gursahaney Director 6,000 $47.91 $287,477
06/07/2023 Joseph Anthony Reuter EVP & Chief People Officer 7,000 $44.09 $308,619

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 PYN Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of Baxter International
 BRN Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VAC
SRCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.