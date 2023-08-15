10.4% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), which makes up 0.37% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,499,519 worth of VAC, making it the #100 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VAC:

VAC — last trade: $113.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2023 Anthony E. Terry EVP, CFO 1,800 $113.55 $204,390 08/07/2023 John E. Geller Jr. President and CEO 5,000 $112.84 $564,200

And Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL), the #101 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,700,208 worth of SRCL, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SRCL is detailed in the table below:

SRCL — last trade: $46.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2023 Naren K. Gursahaney Director 6,000 $47.91 $287,477 06/07/2023 Joseph Anthony Reuter EVP & Chief People Officer 7,000 $44.09 $308,619

