10.4% of MDY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (MDY) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), which makes up 0.32% of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (MDY), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $61,347,735 worth of AIRC, making it the #92 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC:

AIRC — last trade: $46.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/16/2022 Ann Sperling Director 758 $52.67 $39,925 02/18/2022 John D. Rayis Director 500 $51.44 $25,720 02/28/2022 Thomas N. Bohjalian Director 2,000 $51.65 $103,300 03/01/2022 John D. Rayis Director 500 $50.52 $25,261 03/11/2022 Devin Ignatius Murphy Director 2,000 $52.45 $104,900 05/05/2022 Matthew O'grady Senior Vice President 543 $46.04 $24,999 05/05/2022 Joshua Minix Executive Vice President 548 $45.54 $24,958 05/05/2022 John D. Rayis Director 1,000 $46.80 $46,802

And Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), the #96 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (MDY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $58,650,753 worth of CABO, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CABO is detailed in the table below:

CABO — last trade: $1394.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2022 Wallace R. Weitz Director 500 $1440.00 $720,000 05/25/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 50 $1257.97 $62,898 06/01/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 5,000 $1291.17 $6,455,850

