10.4% of MDY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (MDY) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), which makes up 0.32% of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (MDY), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $61,347,735 worth of AIRC, making it the #92 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC:
AIRC — last trade: $46.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2022
|Ann Sperling
|Director
|758
|$52.67
|$39,925
|02/18/2022
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|500
|$51.44
|$25,720
|02/28/2022
|Thomas N. Bohjalian
|Director
|2,000
|$51.65
|$103,300
|03/01/2022
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|500
|$50.52
|$25,261
|03/11/2022
|Devin Ignatius Murphy
|Director
|2,000
|$52.45
|$104,900
|05/05/2022
|Matthew O'grady
|Senior Vice President
|543
|$46.04
|$24,999
|05/05/2022
|Joshua Minix
|Executive Vice President
|548
|$45.54
|$24,958
|05/05/2022
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|1,000
|$46.80
|$46,802
And Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), the #96 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (MDY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $58,650,753 worth of CABO, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CABO is detailed in the table below:
CABO — last trade: $1394.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2022
|Wallace R. Weitz
|Director
|500
|$1440.00
|$720,000
|05/25/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Director
|50
|$1257.97
|$62,898
|06/01/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Director
|5,000
|$1291.17
|$6,455,850
