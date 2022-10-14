10.4% of FTXL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 7.48% of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,711,272 worth of INTC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $26.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2022
|David Zinsner
|EVP, CFO
|5,500
|$44.73
|$246,014
|05/02/2022
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|5,500
|$44.58
|$245,184
|08/24/2022
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|14,800
|$33.86
|$501,153
