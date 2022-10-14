10.4% of FTXL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 7.48% of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,711,272 worth of INTC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $26.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/03/2022 David Zinsner EVP, CFO 5,500 $44.73 $246,014 05/02/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 5,500 $44.58 $245,184 08/24/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 14,800 $33.86 $501,153

