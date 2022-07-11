Markets

10.4% of FPX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT), which makes up 0.63% of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,603,061 worth of ACT, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACT:

ACT — last trade: $21.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/07/2022 Rohit Gupta President and CEO 4,750 $21.35 $101,422
03/08/2022 Brian Gould EVP & Chief Operations Officer 5,000 $19.93 $99,655
05/10/2022 Michael A. Bless Director 5,000 $22.04 $110,180

And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), the #87 largest holding among components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,796,486 worth of WSC, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSC is detailed in the table below:

WSC — last trade: $32.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/18/2022 Rebecca L. Owen Director 5,250 $38.34 $201,285
05/09/2022 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $33.33 $333,290
05/18/2022 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 2,500 $34.20 $85,498

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

