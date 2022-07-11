10.4% of FPX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT), which makes up 0.63% of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,603,061 worth of ACT, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACT:
ACT — last trade: $21.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/07/2022
|Rohit Gupta
|President and CEO
|4,750
|$21.35
|$101,422
|03/08/2022
|Brian Gould
|EVP & Chief Operations Officer
|5,000
|$19.93
|$99,655
|05/10/2022
|Michael A. Bless
|Director
|5,000
|$22.04
|$110,180
And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), the #87 largest holding among components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,796,486 worth of WSC, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSC is detailed in the table below:
WSC — last trade: $32.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2022
|Rebecca L. Owen
|Director
|5,250
|$38.34
|$201,285
|05/09/2022
|Bradley Lee Soultz
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$33.33
|$333,290
|05/18/2022
|Bradley Lee Soultz
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,500
|$34.20
|$85,498
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.