10.4% of FITE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN), which makes up 1.54% of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $323,966 worth of PSN, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSN:

PSN — last trade: $38.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/10/2020 Carey A. Smith President & COO 7,500 $35.38 $265,367 11/06/2020 George L. Ball Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $30.25 $605,000

