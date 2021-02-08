10.4% of FITE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN), which makes up 1.54% of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $323,966 worth of PSN, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSN:
PSN — last trade: $38.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2020
|Carey A. Smith
|President & COO
|7,500
|$35.38
|$265,367
|11/06/2020
|George L. Ball
|Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$30.25
|$605,000
