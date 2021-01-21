Markets
FITE

10.4% of FITE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (Symbol: FITE) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP), which makes up 1.69% of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (Symbol: FITE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $328,527 worth of PRSP, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRSP:

PRSP — last trade: $26.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/13/2020 Philip O. Nolan Director 4,510 $21.87 $98,634
09/04/2020 John M. Curtis Director, CEO 2,500 $19.93 $49,825
10/28/2020 Michael Earl Ventling Director 2,000 $17.43 $34,860

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), the #26 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (Symbol: FITE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $318,019 worth of AVGO, which represents approximately 1.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AVGO is detailed in the table below:

AVGO — last trade: $461.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/10/2020 Raul J. Fernandez Director 167 $360.54 $60,210
09/18/2020 Henry Samueli Director 101,740 $361.45 $36,773,923
12/15/2020 Raul J. Fernandez Director 120 $416.80 $50,016

