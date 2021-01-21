10.4% of FITE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (Symbol: FITE) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP), which makes up 1.69% of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (Symbol: FITE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $328,527 worth of PRSP, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRSP:
PRSP — last trade: $26.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2020
|Philip O. Nolan
|Director
|4,510
|$21.87
|$98,634
|09/04/2020
|John M. Curtis
|Director, CEO
|2,500
|$19.93
|$49,825
|10/28/2020
|Michael Earl Ventling
|Director
|2,000
|$17.43
|$34,860
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), the #26 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (Symbol: FITE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $318,019 worth of AVGO, which represents approximately 1.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AVGO is detailed in the table below:
AVGO — last trade: $461.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/10/2020
|Raul J. Fernandez
|Director
|167
|$360.54
|$60,210
|09/18/2020
|Henry Samueli
|Director
|101,740
|$361.45
|$36,773,923
|12/15/2020
|Raul J. Fernandez
|Director
|120
|$416.80
|$50,016
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.