10.4% of EDOW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 3.80% of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,147,844 worth of BA, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:
BA — last trade: $211.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2022
|David L. Calhoun
|President & CEO
|25,000
|$158.88
|$3,972,028
|11/04/2022
|Steven M. Mollenkopf
|Director
|1,285
|$157.09
|$201,861
