10.4% of DSI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.03% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $555,092 worth of MIDD, making it the #308 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:

MIDD — last trade: $75.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 465 $108.94 $50,659 03/11/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,105 $91.19 $100,764 03/13/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,390 $71.76 $99,750 03/13/2020 Nassem Ziyad Director 1,000 $73.30 $73,295 03/13/2020 Cathy L. McCarthy Director 680 $72.48 $49,290 03/13/2020 Chapin Sarah Palisi Director 1,000 $75.18 $75,180 05/11/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,670 $60.62 $101,228 05/13/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,750 $56.88 $99,540 05/21/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,540 $64.92 $99,983 05/29/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 2,700 $68.12 $183,932

And Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), the #318 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $472,130 worth of FLS, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLS is detailed in the table below:

FLS — last trade: $27.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2020 Sujeet Chand Director 1,000 $43.88 $43,879 03/09/2020 Sanjay Chowbey President, AMSS 500 $30.38 $15,190

