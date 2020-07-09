10.4% of DSI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.03% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $555,092 worth of MIDD, making it the #308 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:
MIDD — last trade: $75.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|465
|$108.94
|$50,659
|03/11/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,105
|$91.19
|$100,764
|03/13/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,390
|$71.76
|$99,750
|03/13/2020
|Nassem Ziyad
|Director
|1,000
|$73.30
|$73,295
|03/13/2020
|Cathy L. McCarthy
|Director
|680
|$72.48
|$49,290
|03/13/2020
|Chapin Sarah Palisi
|Director
|1,000
|$75.18
|$75,180
|05/11/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,670
|$60.62
|$101,228
|05/13/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,750
|$56.88
|$99,540
|05/21/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,540
|$64.92
|$99,983
|05/29/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|2,700
|$68.12
|$183,932
And Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), the #318 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $472,130 worth of FLS, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLS is detailed in the table below:
FLS — last trade: $27.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2020
|Sujeet Chand
|Director
|1,000
|$43.88
|$43,879
|03/09/2020
|Sanjay Chowbey
|President, AMSS
|500
|$30.38
|$15,190
