10.3% of VXF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 1.14% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $913,851,188 worth of BX, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:
BX — last trade: $97.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2022
|Ruth Porat
|Director
|5,000
|$126.21
|$631,050
|04/27/2022
|Ruth Porat
|Director
|5,000
|$109.69
|$548,450
|05/25/2022
|James Breyer
|Director
|9,326
|$107.21
|$999,885
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), the #79 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $142,756,812 worth of VST, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:
VST — last trade: $22.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2022
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|12,938
|$23.19
|$299,993
|05/26/2022
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|9,000
|$26.00
|$234,000
|06/14/2022
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|32,000
|$23.30
|$745,568
|06/14/2022
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$23.16
|$463,160
|06/17/2022
|Brian K. Ferraioli
|Director
|8,050
|$22.50
|$181,142
|06/17/2022
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|10,000
|$22.40
|$223,980
|06/17/2022
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|18,000
|$22.01
|$396,198
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.