10.3% of VXF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 1.14% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $913,851,188 worth of BX, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:

BX — last trade: $97.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2022 Ruth Porat Director 5,000 $126.21 $631,050 04/27/2022 Ruth Porat Director 5,000 $109.69 $548,450 05/25/2022 James Breyer Director 9,326 $107.21 $999,885

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), the #79 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $142,756,812 worth of VST, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:

VST — last trade: $22.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2022 James A. Burke President and CFO 12,938 $23.19 $299,993 05/26/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 9,000 $26.00 $234,000 06/14/2022 James A. Burke President and CFO 32,000 $23.30 $745,568 06/14/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $23.16 $463,160 06/17/2022 Brian K. Ferraioli Director 8,050 $22.50 $181,142 06/17/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $22.40 $223,980 06/17/2022 James A. Burke President and CFO 18,000 $22.01 $396,198

