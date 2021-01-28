10.3% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Resideo Technologies Inc (Symbol: REZI), which makes up 0.26% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,767,236 worth of REZI, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REZI:
REZI — last trade: $24.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/18/2020
|Jack R. Lazar
|Director
|6,666
|$15.00
|$99,990
|11/18/2020
|Nina Richardson
|Director
|3,333
|$15.00
|$49,995
|11/18/2020
|Roger Fradin
|Director
|6,666
|$15.00
|$99,990
And OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK), the #138 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,153,276 worth of OPK, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPK is detailed in the table below:
OPK — last trade: $5.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/26/2020
|Steven D. Rubin
|Executive VP-Administration
|10,000
|$3.99
|$39,943
|10/30/2020
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|600,000
|$3.45
|$2,072,820
|11/09/2020
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|250,000
|$3.18
|$794,669
|12/28/2020
|Phillip Frost, M.D et. al.
|CEO & Chairman
|300,000
|$4.00
|$1,199,500
