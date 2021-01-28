Markets
10.3% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Resideo Technologies Inc (Symbol: REZI), which makes up 0.26% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,767,236 worth of REZI, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REZI:

REZI — last trade: $24.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/18/2020 Jack R. Lazar Director 6,666 $15.00 $99,990
11/18/2020 Nina Richardson Director 3,333 $15.00 $49,995
11/18/2020 Roger Fradin Director 6,666 $15.00 $99,990

And OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK), the #138 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,153,276 worth of OPK, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPK is detailed in the table below:

OPK — last trade: $5.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/26/2020 Steven D. Rubin Executive VP-Administration 10,000 $3.99 $39,943
10/30/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 600,000 $3.45 $2,072,820
11/09/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 250,000 $3.18 $794,669
12/28/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 300,000 $4.00 $1,199,500

