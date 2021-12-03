Markets
10.3% of VLUE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), which makes up 0.97% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $154,855,896 worth of FISV, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FISV:

FISV — last trade: $99.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2021 Denis Oleary Director 12,500 $111.28 $1,391,000
11/01/2021 Denis Oleary Director 15,700 $99.35 $1,559,795
11/23/2021 Frank Bisignano President and CEO 10,401 $96.02 $998,679
11/23/2021 Denis Oleary Director 10,400 $95.99 $998,296
11/26/2021 Harry Disimone Director 1,000 $97.21 $97,210

And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), the #25 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $143,351,244 worth of GPN, which represents approximately 0.90% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPN is detailed in the table below:

GPN — last trade: $121.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/10/2021 Connie D. McDaniel Director 1,150 $173.48 $199,502
08/05/2021 Jeffrey Steven Sloan CEO 2,946 $169.87 $500,437
08/05/2021 Joia M. Johnson Director 590 $170.40 $100,536
11/05/2021 Kriss Cloninger III Director 1,000 $137.68 $137,680

