10.3% of VLUE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), which makes up 0.97% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $154,855,896 worth of FISV, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FISV:
FISV — last trade: $99.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2021
|Denis Oleary
|Director
|12,500
|$111.28
|$1,391,000
|11/01/2021
|Denis Oleary
|Director
|15,700
|$99.35
|$1,559,795
|11/23/2021
|Frank Bisignano
|President and CEO
|10,401
|$96.02
|$998,679
|11/23/2021
|Denis Oleary
|Director
|10,400
|$95.99
|$998,296
|11/26/2021
|Harry Disimone
|Director
|1,000
|$97.21
|$97,210
And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), the #25 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $143,351,244 worth of GPN, which represents approximately 0.90% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPN is detailed in the table below:
GPN — last trade: $121.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2021
|Connie D. McDaniel
|Director
|1,150
|$173.48
|$199,502
|08/05/2021
|Jeffrey Steven Sloan
|CEO
|2,946
|$169.87
|$500,437
|08/05/2021
|Joia M. Johnson
|Director
|590
|$170.40
|$100,536
|11/05/2021
|Kriss Cloninger III
|Director
|1,000
|$137.68
|$137,680
